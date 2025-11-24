Projected Lineups for Blue Jackets vs Capitals – 11/24/25

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Washington Capitals at the Capital One Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLUE JACKETS (11-8-3) at CAPITALS (11-9-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MNMT

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Yegor Chinakhov
Miles Wood — Sean Monahan — Kent Johnson
Cole Sillinger — Charlie Coyle — Mathieu Olivier
Zach-Aston Reese — Brendan Gaunce — Isac Lundestrom

Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov
Denton Mateychuk — Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen — Dante Fabbro

Elvis Merzlikins
Jet Greaves

Scratched: Dysin Mayo

Injured: Kirill Marchenko (undisclosed), Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (upper body)

Status report

Marchenko, a forward, left the Blue Jackets morning skate with an apparent injury; coach Dean Evason said he was still being evaluated.

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Anthony Beauvillier
Aliaksei Protas — Justin Sourdif — Tom Wilson
Brandon Duhaime — Connor McMichael — Ryan Leonard
Sonny Milano — Hendrix Lapierre — Ethen Frank

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin — Declan Chisholm

Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Trevor van Riemsdyk

Injured: Nic Dowd (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Status report

The Capitals held an optional morning skate. … Dowd, a forward, could return after missing three games.

