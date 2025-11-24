Projected Lineups for Blue Jackets vs Capitals – 11/24/25

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Washington Capitals at the Capital One Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUE JACKETS (11-8-3) at CAPITALS (11-9-2)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MNMT
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Yegor Chinakhov
Miles Wood — Sean Monahan — Kent Johnson
Cole Sillinger — Charlie Coyle — Mathieu Olivier
Zach-Aston Reese — Brendan Gaunce — Isac Lundestrom
Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov
Denton Mateychuk — Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen — Dante Fabbro
Elvis Merzlikins
Jet Greaves
Scratched: Dysin Mayo
Injured: Kirill Marchenko (undisclosed), Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (upper body)
Status report
Marchenko, a forward, left the Blue Jackets morning skate with an apparent injury; coach Dean Evason said he was still being evaluated.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Morning Recap – November 23, 2025
- Blue Jackets Lose Third-Period Lead, Fall in Overtime to Red Wings
- Blue Jackets’ Adam Fantilli Becoming More Complete Player in Third NHL Season
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Anthony Beauvillier
Aliaksei Protas — Justin Sourdif — Tom Wilson
Brandon Duhaime — Connor McMichael — Ryan Leonard
Sonny Milano — Hendrix Lapierre — Ethen Frank
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin — Declan Chisholm
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Trevor van Riemsdyk
Injured: Nic Dowd (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Status report
The Capitals held an optional morning skate. … Dowd, a forward, could return after missing three games.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Morning Recap – November 23, 2025
- Projected Lineups for Lightning vs Capitals – 11/22/25
- Alex Ovechkin Passes Joe Sakic to Become 10th All-Time in Points