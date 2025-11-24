Projected Lineups for Blues vs Rangers – 11/25/25

The St. Louis Blues take on the New York Rangers at the Madison Square Garden. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLUES (7-9-6) at RANGERS (10-11-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NHLN, MSG 2

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Jimmy Snuggerud

Brayden Schenn — Dalibor Dvorsky — Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway — Pius Suter — Jordan Kyrou

Alexey Toropchenko — Oskar Sundqvist — Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker — Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler — Logan Mailloux

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Nick Bjugstad, Mathieu Joseph, Matthew Kessel

Injured: None

Status report

Mailloux will be in the Blues lineup for the first time since Nov. 5; he was recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League on Saturday. Mailloux will replace Kessel, a defenseman, who had played the previous eight games. … Sundqvist will be back in St. Louis’ lineup, replacing Bjugstad at forward.

Rangers projected lineup

Will Cuylle — Mika Zibanejad — Alexis Lafreniere

Artemi Panarin — Juuso Parssinen — Jonny Brodzinski

Conor Sheary — Noah Laba — Brett Berard

Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Taylor Raddysh

Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox

Carson Soucy — Braden Schneider

Urho Vaakanainen — Matthew Robertson

Igor Shesterkin

Dylan Garand

Scratched: None

Injured: Will Borgen (upper body), Vincent Trocheck (undisclosed), J.T. Miller (upper body), Jonathan Quick (lower body), Matt Rempe (upper body)

Status report

Trocheck, a center, is a game-time decision. He did not participate in the Rangers morning skate because of precautionary reasons. … Miller, a forward, will miss his second straight game. … Berard will make his season debut. He was recalled from Hartford of the AHL on Sunday. … Quick, a goalie, was injured in a 3-2 loss at the Utah Mammoth on Saturday. Garand was recalled from the AHL to take his place as the backup to Shesterkin.

