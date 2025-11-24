Projected Lineups for Blues vs Rangers – 11/25/25

The St. Louis Blues take on the New York Rangers at the Madison Square Garden. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUES (7-9-6) at RANGERS (10-11-2)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NHLN, MSG 2
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Jimmy Snuggerud
Brayden Schenn — Dalibor Dvorsky — Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway — Pius Suter — Jordan Kyrou
Alexey Toropchenko — Oskar Sundqvist — Nathan Walker
Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker — Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler — Logan Mailloux
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Nick Bjugstad, Mathieu Joseph, Matthew Kessel
Injured: None
Status report
Mailloux will be in the Blues lineup for the first time since Nov. 5; he was recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League on Saturday. Mailloux will replace Kessel, a defenseman, who had played the previous eight games. … Sundqvist will be back in St. Louis’ lineup, replacing Bjugstad at forward.
Rangers projected lineup
Will Cuylle — Mika Zibanejad — Alexis Lafreniere
Artemi Panarin — Juuso Parssinen — Jonny Brodzinski
Conor Sheary — Noah Laba — Brett Berard
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Taylor Raddysh
Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox
Carson Soucy — Braden Schneider
Urho Vaakanainen — Matthew Robertson
Igor Shesterkin
Dylan Garand
Scratched: None
Injured: Will Borgen (upper body), Vincent Trocheck (undisclosed), J.T. Miller (upper body), Jonathan Quick (lower body), Matt Rempe (upper body)
Status report
Trocheck, a center, is a game-time decision. He did not participate in the Rangers morning skate because of precautionary reasons. … Miller, a forward, will miss his second straight game. … Berard will make his season debut. He was recalled from Hartford of the AHL on Sunday. … Quick, a goalie, was injured in a 3-2 loss at the Utah Mammoth on Saturday. Garand was recalled from the AHL to take his place as the backup to Shesterkin.
