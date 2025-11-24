Rangers Should Call Up Dylan Roobroeck

The New York Rangers have struggled offensively to begin the season, and despite improved defensive play, they are not playing well enough to consistently win games. Head coach Mike Sullivan has continued to trust in the team’s veterans despite their early struggles, but they need to make a change. Calling up center prospect Dylan Roobroeck and giving him consistent ice time could help provide a spark for New York.

Roobroeck’s Play

The Rangers drafted Roobroeck in the sixth round of the 2023 NHL Draft after he finished with 15 goals and 38 assists in 68 games with the Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in 2022-23. The prospect built on his solid season and delivered offensively in addition to providing strong defensive play. In 2023-24, he finished with 26 goals and 46 assists in 68 games and was even better in the postseason as he had 11 goals and 15 assists in 21 playoff games.

After his success with the Generals, Roobroeck spent last season with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL). He looked comfortable making the transition to play professionally and was a reliable player for Hartford. He led the team in goals with 20, along with 14 assists, and was plus-2 in 72 games. This season, he has five goals, three assists, and is plus-1 in 17 games.

Dylan Roobroeck, Oshawa Generals (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

Like Rangers’ forward Adam Edstrom, at 6-foot-7, Roobroeck is an excellent skater who uses his speed to get in on the forecheck. However, he has the potential to be a more productive offensive player in the NHL, as Edstrom has struggled to capitalize on his scoring chances. Roobroeck is also able to use his size, strength, and reach to get positioning on opposing defenders, and he is a responsible player defensively. He is able to use his reach to effectively get into shooting and passing lanes.

Rangers Are Struggling

While the Rangers have struggled offensively, they have not shown much faith in skilled prospects Gabe Perreault and Scott Morrow, as neither got consistent ice time in the lineup. The same was true with prospects Brennan Othmann and Brett Berard last season.

The two forward prospects that have earned consistent ice time for the Rangers are Noah Laba and Will Cuylle, who are both strong defensively. Roobroeck has played well defensively in the AHL, which could help him earn consistent ice time if he gets an opportunity with New York.

Sullivan has opted to stick with Conor Sheary in the lineup, and he has played in all 23 games but has been held to no goals and five assists despite getting some time in the top six when Vincent Trocheck was injured earlier this season. Veteran forward Taylor Raddysh got off to a strong start offensively with five goals in his first 12 games, but he has no goals and just one assist in his last 11 games. Additionally, J.T. Miller is out with an upper-body injury.

Though they still have some lapses, the Rangers have been better defensively this season than last season, but they need to generate more offense. Their top players have not produced, and they are not getting much from their third line either. Roobroeck has the potential to contribute offensively while also helping the team defensively.

Rangers Need to Trust Their Young Players

For a few seasons, the Rangers have not shown much trust in their young players, especially their forwards, and have given them limited ice time while sending them back and forth between the NHL and AHL. They need to start showing faith in their prospects while holding veterans to a higher standard. Roobroeck has played well in the AHL, and though he is still just 21, he can already contribute in the NHL.