3 Takeaways from the Sabres’ 4-1 Win Over the Hurricanes

The Buffalo Sabres finished out their weekend homestand with a visit from the Carolina Hurricanes, a team that beat them 6-3 the last time they faced. The last time the Sabres took the ice, they laid an absolute whooping on the Chicago Blackhawks to the tune of 9-3.

The Sabres got a complete team effort and managed to gain a measure of vengeance on the Hurricanes. Beck Malenstyn chipped in with an incredible goal and the Sabres rocked the Hurricanes 4-1 on home ice.

Tage Thompson Has Been a Difference-Maker

As the Sabres struggle with inconsistencies, there have been a few persistent presences throughout the lineup. Perhaps the most important of late has bene that of Tage Thompson, who remains hot as ever and looks to be playing some of his best hockey of late.

Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres (Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images)

Thompson has always been talented and managed to score among the better forwards in the league, but it feels like he’s taken his game to a new level in the last 10 games. With frustration building, he has taken it upon himself to make the Sabres better.

He scored an empty netter but should have had one much earlier on the power play as well. He’s now up to six games in a row with a goal and seven of his last eight. If the Sabres are going to continue to build momentum and drag this season from the depths of negativity, Thompson is going to be a catalyst.

Luukkonen Shows He Can Still Be No. 1

Another major bright spot for the Sabres was the play of goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. He had struggled quite a bit since returning from injury earlier this season, but it feels like he may be starting to find his groove.

Related: NHL Morning Recap – November 24, 2025

Luukkonen was solid in the win against the Blackhawks, earning the nod against the Hurricanes. He followed that up with his best start of the season, turning aside 29 of 30 shots from the Hurricanes for the win. The one goal against was fluky, too, as traffic in front basically knocked him out of the play for an empty net goal.

These last two games have been an encouraging development for both Luukkonen and the Sabres. If they can get him playing at his peak again, it would help take pressure off of Colten Ellis and Alex Lyon to continue playing above board. You can never have too many good goaltenders.

Third Periods are Still Dicey

Though the Sabres won, Malenstyn scored a highlight reel goal, and Zach Benson returned from injury to garner an assist on Thompson’s goal, things weren’t all sunshine and roses for the Sabres in this game.

For instance, they were outshot 13-4 in the third period and only came away unscathed because of how well Luukkonen played. If he was even average, it isn’t out of the realm of possibility to think that a team like the Hurricanes could have mounted a comeback.

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Bowen Byram defends as Washington Capitals left wing Anthony Beauvillier looks to deflect a shot on Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images)

The Sabres have been one of the worst teams in the league in the third period this season, and they need to clean it up sooner rather than later. The Sabres built themselves a nice cushion heading into the third period, but it could have easily come undone.

The Sabres are on a Little Run

Aside from an ugly loss to the Calgary Flames right in the middle, the Sabres have been on a nice run in their last five games. They have won four of them, beating impressive teams like the Hurricanes, Detroit Red Wings, and the upstart Blackhawks.

This is a nice bit of momentum and has gotten them out of the basement of the Eastern Conference (for now). They need to continue to build on this momentum, rather than fall back into the usual pattern of a prolonged losing streak. It starts Wednesday night with a road game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.