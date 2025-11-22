3 Takeaways from the Sabres’ 9-3 Win Over the Blackhawks

After ripping off a pair of wins, the Buffalo Sabres came crashing down to Earth by losing badly to the worst team in the NHL. It is a cycle the Sabres have been trapped in for some time, building a bit of momentum only to see it evaporate just as quickly.

On Friday night, the Sabres hosted the plucky young Chicago Blackhawks with a chance to turn things around. They did so in emphatic fashion, scoring an incredible nine goals en route to a massive win on home ice.

Welcome Back Jason Zucker

First and foremost, welcome back Jason Zucker who returned from a “viral illness” that has kept him out since the beginning of the month. Zucker has been a revelation since signing with the Sabres as a free agent prior to the 2024-25 season, so it was nice to get him back.

Jason Zucker, Buffalo Sabres (Photo by Ben Ludeman/NHLI via Getty Images)

On a big offensive night for the Sabres, Zucker jumped right back into the mix. He scored the second goal of the night for the Sabres, finishing with a pair of assists to go along with it. That gives him 10 points in 13 games played, an impressive pace overall.

If anything, it is just nice to get a regular contributor back in the lineup. If reports are to be believed, Zach Benson and Josh Norris could both be back sooner rather than later. That would be a huge boost offensively for a Sabres team that has felt very Jekyll and Hyde in that department.

Hot Streaks Continue

Though there were a ton of players who contributed offensively on the night, two players managed to keep recent hot streaks going. The first is Tage Thompson, who has been playing with newfound fire. With a goal against the Blackhawks, he now has lit the lamp in five straight games and six of his last seven.

Then there is Mattias Samuelsson. If anyone has earned an apology this season, it is him. He is not only a team-best +7 while logging the third-most minutes on the Sabres, but he set a career-high in goals with his fifth of the season on Friday night.

Samuelsson is already just three points away from matching his career-high 14 points of a season ago and it took him 62 games to hit that mark. He has a pair of game-winning goals alright as well, matching his entire career output. Samuelsson has stepped up in a big way so far this season.

Josh Doan is the Team’s MVP

There are players with more points on the team, but Josh Doan has proven himself to be the MVP of the Sabres through the first quarter of the season. With seven goals and 14 points through 21 games, he has already nearly matched his offensive output through 51 games a season ago.

Josh Doan, Buffalo Sabres (Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images)

Where he really stands out is in the little things he does. He wins battles along the walls, he’s tenacious in puck pursuit, and he helps push the pace. When he is on the ice, the Sabres control the expected goals share significantly.

Doan is just 23 years old but has proven to be the real focal point of the J.J. Peterka trade. As the lineup gets healthier, Doan is only going to get better. The Sabres have found themselves a gem in Doan.

The Best Way to Rebound

While you can’t win every game (unless you’re the Colorado Avalanche), you can’t lose by multiple goals to the worst team in the league. That said, the Sabres rebounded in the best possible way and gave the home crowd a show they won’t soon forget.

In a season filled with negativity, it is important to try to focus on the good things we’ve seen like Thomson’s productivity, Doan’s importance to the lineup, and Samuelsson’s tremendous rebound. Hopefully, that can lead to an uptick in the standings.