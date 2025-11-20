3 Takeaways from the Sabres’ 6-2 Loss to the Flames

We’ve seen this recipe from the Buffalo Sabres before. They win a couple of games, including one against a heavily favored opponent, then everyone wonders if they have finally turned the corner. After beating the Edmonton Oilers 5-1, spirits had to be high for those both inside and outside of the franchise.

But in true Buffalo Sabres fashion, they returned to Earth in the ugliest way possible. With a chance to build momentum, the Sabres hosted the Calgary Flames, the team dead-last in the NHL standings. They then proceeded to lose to them 6-2, and the questions have returned.

Mattias Samuelsson: Offensive Juggernaut

While much of the focus on defense has been about the absence of Michael Kesselring, it really should be about the kind of season Mattias Samuelsson is having. The entire fan base had written him off and they may not have been completely unjustified in doing so. Samuelsson has responded by getting off to the best start of his career.

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson reacts after scoring his second goal of the game during the second period against the Toronto Maple Leafs (Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images)

Samuelsson scored again on Wednesday night, his fourth tally of the season. It matches the career-high he set in 62 games last season. His 10 points through 18 games is already tied for second-most in his career and he is just four points away from matching last season.

Moreover, Samuelsson has been one of the steadier defenders the Sabres have, playing over 21 minutes per night while sporting a +4 rating. In short, he has finally been playing at a level that the fan base had hoped for. Here’s hoping he can continue to build on the success he’s had so far.

One of the Worst Third Period Teams in the League

In writing this article, it honestly came as a shock that the Sabres technically aren’t the worst team in the NHL in terms of third period goals allowed or third period goal differential. They are seventh-worst in goals against with 27. There are a handful of teams with a worse third period goal differential than their -8.

Related: NHL Morning Recap – November 20, 2025

Having said that, the Sabres completely and epically collapsed in the third period against the Flames with the game tied 2-2. In the span of just under eight minutes, the Flames got goals from Morgan Frost, Mikael Backlund, and Joel Farabee to make it 5-2 Flames. Matt Coronato would add one more just for good measure.

It should come as no shock that some of the teams having the most success – the Chicago Blackhawks, Colorado Avalanche, Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars, Carolina Hurricanes – are among the leader in third period goals for. For the Sabres, it’s just one of those things that never changes.

The Rest of the Team Needs Tage Thompson’s Fire

The challenges facing the Buffalo Sabres this season have been myriad in nature. They have been forced to play young players in response to a slew of injuries, but that doesn’t excuse what has felt like a lack of fire from much of the lineup. If anything, they need to be following Tage Thompson’s example.

Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres (Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images)

Thompson scored again on Wednesday, making it his fourth straight contest with a goal and fifth in his last six. He now has 10 on the season but has been playing with a visible fire that has been missing from the lineup, as a whole.

It is nice to see Thompson stepping up to become a leader on this team. It is nice to see him leading by example as well. If the Sabres are ever going to get out of this hole, it will be by following the example that Thompson has been setting this season.

A Rudderless Ship

The Sabres are now 3-5-2 in their last 10 games. The formula has been much the same yet again: win a couple of games, lose several more games after that to snuff out any momentum they may have had.

Maybe things will be different when Zach Benson, Jason Zucker, and Josh Norris return from injury. Unfortunately, the reality is that things will probably change very little. In a season that feels as “make-or-break” as can be, the Sabres aren’t showing much in the way of fight.