Blues’ Standouts of the Week: Binnington, Faulk, and Hofer

The St. Louis Blues have concluded a week that saw them start a five-game road trip. The week started rough, with the team losing their first two games in overtime, extending their losing streak to four. However, they bounced back on Saturday, winning to end the streak. As we reflect on the last week, let us take a look at the Blues’ standout players.

Standout #3- Joel Hofer

Joel Hofer is showing his early-season slump was not how his 2025-26 was going to go. He is looking more comfortable in the net and making big saves when the team needs them. He may only have a 2-4-2 record at the moment, but he is passing the eye test and looks like the goaltender the Blues have come to appreciate over the last two seasons.

Hofer only played in one game this week, but he looked good in it. Playing against the Philadelphia Flyers, Hofer stopped 25 of 28 shots, giving the Blues a chance to win. He made many big saves before giving up the game-winning goal on an odd-man rush in overtime.

Buffalo Sabres right wing Alex Tuch tries to screen St. Louis Blues goaltender Joel Hofer as he looks to make a save (Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images)

Last season, the Blues were not afraid to give Hofer starts down the stretch as they battled for a playoff spot. Games like Thursday are a reminder of what the 25-year-old can do between the pipes. It was another step in the right direction.

Standout #2- Justin Faulk

It was a special week for Justin Faulk. The 33-year-old played in his 1,000th game on Tuesday. His family was in attendance for the special game. It was a quiet night on the scorecard, but the defenseman did block three shots.

Introducing the newest member of the 1️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣-game club.



Congrats on 1K, Faulker! pic.twitter.com/NfaJpryzjb — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) November 19, 2025

Two nights later, Faulk made a bigger impact on the scorecard. He scored two goals to give the Blues an early 2-0 lead. Unfortunately, the Blues were unable to build off the early lead.

Faulk’s big week stands out for a few reasons. For starters, his 1,000-plus games are a testament to his dedication and success in hockey. Furthermore, his goal scoring showcases his value around the league. As of now, Faulk has six goals in 21 games. He is on pace for 23 goals this season, which would be a career high. If the Blues can turn their season around, Faulk’s offensive production can help lead the team.

On the other hand, should the Blues decide to sell, Faulk’s offensive production could be an attractive option to buyers.

Faulk was injured late in Saturday’s win. It will be interesting to see if he will miss time or if he will be in action for the Blues’ next game on Monday.

Standout #1- Jordan Binnington

Not to beat a dead horse, but Jordan Binnington still does not look nervous.

Binnington made 26 saves during Tuesday’s loss. The 2019 Stanley Cup Champion gave the team a chance to win, but the skaters couldn’t get the job done in front of him. On Saturday afternoon, Binnington and the Blues faced the New York Islanders. Binnington made 30 saves, helping the Blues win the game and end their losing streak. His biggest save came in the final minute of the game. He managed to make a glove save on a one-time shot from the left circle by Bo Horvat.

The Blues played an all-around good game on Saturday, but Binnington was easily the best player wearing the Blue Note. The Islanders went all out on the attack late in the game, but Binnington stood tall once again. Because of that, the Blues are back in the win column. The question is, can they get two in a row?

The Week Ahead

The following week is Thanksgiving week in the United States. The Blues will wrap up their road trip with games on Monday and Wednesday before returning home for games on Friday and Saturday. It will be a busy week for the team, which aims to give its loyal fans four victories.