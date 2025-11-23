Flyers News & Rumors: Zegras, Luchanko’s 5-Assist Game, & More

The Philadelphia Flyers had a short two-game week, but they made it count. The Orange and Black were twice victorious, moving to 11–6–3 on the season for possession of a wildcard spot. In this edition of Flyers News & Rumors, we’ll look at how Trevor Zegras joined some elite company, Jett Luchanko‘s five-assist contest, and more.

Zegras’ 21 Points Through First 20 Games Are Historic

Though the season is just 20 games old, it’s safe to say that one of the Flyers’ biggest home runs in recent memory has been their acquisition of Zegras from the Anaheim Ducks. The 24-year-old forward has seven goals and 14 assists for 21 points already, which has him on an exclusive list.

According to the Flyers’ TV broadcast, Zegras became the third player in franchise history with 21 or more points in his first 20 games with the team. He joined Peter Forsberg (36 in 2005–06) and Daniel Brière (24 in 2007–08).

With an expiring contract in the summer, it’s all but certain that he’ll extend with the Flyers—they’ve found themselves a gem. The question is, for how much, and for how long?

Luchanko Records Five Primary Assists vs. Owen Sound

Luchanko continued his promising start in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with a five-primary-assist outing against the Owen Sound Attack on Friday, Nov. 21. Here were some of his most impressive highlights:

Through 10 games, the 19-year-old center has two goals and 15 assists. While the goal-scoring has been lacking a bit, he’s the most efficient assist-getter in the OHL, with 1.50 per contest. That narrowly beats out Jake O’Brien’s 1.48, the No. 8 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

In the last decade, there have only been three 19-year-old players with 1.50 assists per game across at least 10 contests, according to QuantHockey: Igor Chernyshov (1.57 in 2024–25), Dylan Strome (1.51 in 2016–17), and, as of now, Luchanko. Should he sustain this pace, it’d be a rare feat.

Phantoms End Grueling Schedule, Barkey & Bump Still Shining

The Phantoms have had a pretty grueling schedule recently. When a youth-driven squad plays six games in nine days, including a back-to-back against the battle-tested Hershey Bears, it can be a real challenge. But they’ve held strong, tied for fifth in the American Hockey League (AHL) standings with a solid 11–5–2 record.

During the six-game stretch, Lehigh Valley went 3–2–1, ending on a high note with a win over the Hartford Wolf Pack on Nov. 22. Rookie forwards Denver Barkey and Alex Bump hooked up for yet another goal, continuing their fantastic run this season.

Bump is in sole possession of the AHL’s rookie assist crown, with 11 on the campaign. His 15 points are tied for fourth among first-year players, while Barkey’s 13 have him tied for ninth.

Martone Stealing the Collegiate Spotlight

Another week, another dazzling effort from Porter Martone. The No. 6 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft is up to 10 goals and eight assists in 12 games this season for a freshman-best point-per-game rate of 1.50. He has been far and away the best player on the title-contending Michigan State Spartans.

Martone is doing a lot of the things he was in the OHL last season, but he’s ramped up the physicality. The 19-year-old has only supported the idea that he has a superstar NHL future, putting his superb hockey sense and scoring ability on display.

Travis Konecny and Travis Sanheim shared the ice with Martone at the 2025 World Championship for Team Canada, so they know him as good as anyone in the organization. Over the week, they spoke highly of the 6-foot-3, 208-pound winger.

“That’s a guy you can work with, that’s a guy that’s going to compete, that’s a guy that’s willing to learn, become a pro, play the right way,” Konecny told NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I think he can develop into a really special player.”

Sanheim echoed similar thoughts. “Just a great kid, a lot of energy, fun to be around, good teammate,” the veteran defenseman said. “I think he’s going to be a really good player.”

The Flyers’ youth has been a bright spot this season. They’ll need that to continue in Week 8 of their 2025–26 campaign, hoping to move up further in the Eastern Conference standings.