Panthers’ Sam Reinhart Is Beginning to Heat Up

The Florida Panthers are nearing the end of the month of November in the 2025-26 regular season. As defending Stanley Cup champions, they look to win three straight Stanley Cups. If they do so, they will be the first team since the early 1980s New York Islanders to accomplish the feat.

With a record of 11-9-1 and 23 points, they sit just two points out of the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference occupied by the Philadelphia Flyers. Furthermore, they sit three points behind the top wild card spot controlled by the Boston Bruins. In the Atlantic Division race, they sit three points behind the Ottawa Senators for third and three points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning for second. For the top spot, they trail by four points to the Detroit Red Wings.

Oct 7, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) moves the puck against Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Wyatt Kaiser (44) during the first period at Amerant Bank Arena. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

One player who has been lighting the lamp at just the right time is forward Sam Reinhart. If they want to claim a higher seed, he’s going to need to continue his pace.

Reinhart Is Red Hot

In the absence of Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk, Reinhart has been nothing short of electric over the last couple of months.

In the span of a six-game point streak, he’s piled up ten points (five goals, five assists). This is a huge jump for him, considering that in his first eight games, he only scored one goal and assisted on three others. This puts his season total at 11 goals and six assists through 20 games dressed. The “Reino” is feeling like himself right now, and he is red-hot because of it.

The Team Is Feeling the Energy From It

With the lack of players in the lineup, everybody has to step up and make an impact. With Reinhart’s performance, the team and coaching staff are energized by it.

“So quick,” Maurice said of the goal. “I think his shot is actually underrated.” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice on Sam Reinhart’s goal against the New Jersey Devils on 11/20/25.

Reinhart looks to continue his hot streak over the course of the season. But for him, this is simply business as usual.

“It’s always going to be tough making plays,” Reinhart said after the win. “In a game like that, where both teams check so well, the simpler you can play, the better.” Sam Reinhart on his game against the Washington Capitals on Nov. 13.

Reinhart’s recent performance is just what the doctor ordered for the team due to their early-season struggles. This includes his own early-season slump.

Can Reinhart Continue His Hot Streak Into the Rest of the Season?

If the team wants to make a big push towards the playoffs, Reinhart needs to continue his impressive play. Especially since he’s shown what his skillset consists of in the postseason.

In 76 playoff appearances with the Panthers, he’s found the back of the net 32 times and was credited with 24 assists. This includes a game-winning goal in Game 7 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers and a four-goal night in Game 6 of last season’s Cup Final.

Reinhart has shown throughout his time in Florida what he is capable of. And if he taps into that once again, a big playoff push will be easy for him and his squad.