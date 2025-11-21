Is Adrian Kempe Destined to Be the Kings’ Next Captain?

On Nov. 16, 2025, forward Adrian Kempe signed an eight-year extension worth $10.625 million average annual value (AAV) with the Los Angeles Kings. This marks a pivotal deal for Kempe himself and for the franchise as they look for a replacement after captain Anže Kopitar’s retirement at the end of the 2025-26 season. The 29-year-old Swedish native has been essential in providing an elite combination of scoring, speed, and playmaking, serving as a physical presence that makes him the complete two-way veteran the Kings need.

Related: Kings’ Early Season Observations

Drafted 29th overall in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Kempe has developed into the kind of player the organization could build its offense around in the long run. General manager Ken Holland had previously expressed contentment and approval over Kempe’s style of play and stats, clearly viewing him as the cornerstone the franchise values. His speed and versatility make him a constant threat and power house that the rest of the NHL has learned to respect, establishing him as one of the league’s top two-way forwards.

Kempe Locks Up With the Kings

Taking a look at Kempe’s previous season to now, there’s room for improvement, considering his best season in the NHL was in 2022-23, as he accumulated 41 goals, 26 assists, and 67 points in 82 games. The seasons that followed saw him surpass the 70-point mark as he posted 75 points in the 2023-24 season and 73 points in 2024-25. While he did not hit the same 40-goal mark, his new $10.625 million cap hit is a strong bet on the Swedish forward’s ability to reach an even higher level. The Kings clearly believe Kempe can continue to be a core engine in their top six.

Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Despite his impressive statistics, some of the areas Kempe can improve on are his goal-scoring opportunities. The past seasons have shown higher scoring chances, while this season, there’s a slow dip in consistency. Furthermore, the need to find a replacement for Kopitar at the end of the season places an understandable pressure on the top centers, who must step up and produce more effectively to maintain the team’s overall competitiveness as they transition into next season.

A Top-Six Driver

Kempe stepped up as a leader last season, especially during critical moments in the game. His performance helped push the Kings into clinching a playoff spot and further contribute his skills to the growing team. By signing this contract extension, the Kings showcase their confidence in Kempe’s potential and cement him within the organization for a long time to come.

A significant piece of the Kramfors native’s success is his dominance on the power play. He remains a top man on the unit and one of the few core players whose output is consistent and important to the team’s strategy. With his quick release, the 6-foot-2 right winger possesses a strong 14.8% shooting percentage, highlighting why he’s become a consistent offensive force for Los Angeles.

All in all, it’s safe to say Kempe has earned this contract extension. Not just driving pucks to the net, but backchecking, killing penalties, and having chemistry with top centers. He embodies the ideal winger in the league: agility, reliability in high-pressure and critical situations, and a heavy shot that accurately creates scoring opportunities. His contribution helped establish the best home-ice advantage in the NHL during the 2024-25 season. The Kings achieved a franchise record of 31-6-4 at home, combining for 66 points and making them the league‘s most dominant team.

By locking up Kempe long term, the Kings not only retain one of their most dynamic and speedy forwards, but also a leader on and off the ice who will help guide the team into a post-Kopitar future.