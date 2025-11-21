Projected Lineups for Blues vs Kings – 11/21/25

The St. Louis Blues take on the Los Angeles Kings at the Crypto.com Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BRUINS (12-10-0) at KINGS (10-6-5)

10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, NESN, SN

Bruins projected lineup

Matej Blumel — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Alex Steeves — Marat Khusnutdinov — Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Mark Kastelic

Riley Tufte — Sean Kuraly — Michael Eyssimont

Nikita Zadorov — Jonathan Aspirot

Hampus Lindholm — Henri Jokiharju

Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Michael Callahan, Jeffrey Viel

Injured: Charlie McAvoy (upper body), Elias Lindholm (lower body), Jordan Harris (ankle surgery), Casey Mittelstadt (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Status report

Pastrnak and Steeves switched lines in the Bruins morning skate. … Tufte will reenter the lineup after being scratched in a 4-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko — Anze Kopitar — Trevor Moore

Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele — Phillip Danault — Alex Laferriere

Joel Armia — Alex Turcotte — Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson — Brian Dumoulin

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare — Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jeff Malott, Samuel Helenius

Injured: Drew Doughty (lower body)

Status report

The Kings did not hold a morning skate following a 4-3 shootout loss at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. … Kuemper will start after being given the day off Thursday. Goalie Pheonix Copley was reassigned to Ontario of the American Hockey League on Friday.

