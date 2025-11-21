Projected Lineups for Blues vs Kings – 11/21/25

The St. Louis Blues take on the Los Angeles Kings at the Crypto.com Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BRUINS (12-10-0) at KINGS (10-6-5)

10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, NESN, SN

Bruins projected lineup

Matej Blumel — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Alex Steeves — Marat Khusnutdinov — Morgan Geekie
Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Mark Kastelic
Riley Tufte — Sean Kuraly — Michael Eyssimont

Nikita Zadorov — Jonathan Aspirot
Hampus Lindholm — Henri Jokiharju
Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Michael Callahan, Jeffrey Viel

Injured: Charlie McAvoy (upper body), Elias Lindholm (lower body), Jordan Harris (ankle surgery), Casey Mittelstadt (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Status report

Pastrnak and Steeves switched lines in the Bruins morning skate. … Tufte will reenter the lineup after being scratched in a 4-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko — Anze Kopitar — Trevor Moore
Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele — Phillip Danault — Alex Laferriere
Joel Armia — Alex Turcotte — Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson — Brian Dumoulin
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare — Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jeff Malott, Samuel Helenius

Injured: Drew Doughty (lower body)

Status report

The Kings did not hold a morning skate following a 4-3 shootout loss at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. … Kuemper will start after being given the day off Thursday. Goalie Pheonix Copley was reassigned to Ontario of the American Hockey League on Friday.

