Projected Lineups for Hurricanes vs Jets – 11/21/25

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Winnipeg Jets at the Canada Life Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
HURRICANES (13-5-2) at JETS (12-7-0)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, FDSNSO
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Nikolaj Ehlers — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake
William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall — Mark Jankowski — Eric Robinson
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker
K’Andre Miller — Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin — Mike Reilly
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Bradly Nadeau, Pyotr Kochetkov, Joel Nystrom
Injured: Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Charles Alexis Legault (hand), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (lower body)
Status report
Chatfield took part in the Hurricanes’ morning skate Friday and could return after missing seven games with an upper-body injury. … Nystrom, a defenseman, would come out of the lineup if Chatfield plays. … Bussi will make his first start since Nov. 9. … The Hurricanes assigned defenseman Domenick Fensore to Chicago of the American Hockey League on Thursday.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Morning Recap – November 20, 2025
- Wild Hang On to Beat Hurricanes 4-3 in Shootout
- Projected Lineups for Hurricanes vs Wild- 11/19/25
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Vladislav Namestnikov — Jonathan Toews — Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Alex Iafallo
Cole Koepke — Morgan Barron — Gustav Nyquist
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Luke Schenn
Eric Comrie
Thomas Milic
Scratched: Colin Miller, Tanner Pearson
Injured: Haydn Fleury (concussion), Connor Hellebuyck (knee)
Status report
Hellebuyck will have arthroscopic surgery to repair a nagging knee injury; the goalie is expected to be out 4-6 weeks. … Milic was recalled from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Friday and will back up Comrie.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors: Matthews and Sherwood Trade, Oilers Room Issue, Hellebuyck Out
- Jets Hellebuyck Out 4-6 Weeks Due to Arthroscopic Knee Procedure
- Jets’ Injury Returnees Lowry, Perfetti, & Samberg Getting Back Up to Speed Nicely