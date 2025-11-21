Projected Lineups for Hurricanes vs Jets – 11/21/25

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Winnipeg Jets at the Canada Life Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

HURRICANES (13-5-2) at JETS (12-7-0)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, FDSNSO

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Nikolaj Ehlers — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake

William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall — Mark Jankowski — Eric Robinson

Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

K’Andre Miller — Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin — Mike Reilly

Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Bradly Nadeau, Pyotr Kochetkov, Joel Nystrom

Injured: Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Charles Alexis Legault (hand), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (lower body)

Status report

Chatfield took part in the Hurricanes’ morning skate Friday and could return after missing seven games with an upper-body injury. … Nystrom, a defenseman, would come out of the lineup if Chatfield plays. … Bussi will make his first start since Nov. 9. … The Hurricanes assigned defenseman Domenick Fensore to Chicago of the American Hockey League on Thursday.

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Vladislav Namestnikov — Jonathan Toews — Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Alex Iafallo

Cole Koepke — Morgan Barron — Gustav Nyquist

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley — Luke Schenn

Eric Comrie

Thomas Milic

Scratched: Colin Miller, Tanner Pearson

Injured: Haydn Fleury (concussion), Connor Hellebuyck (knee)

Status report

Hellebuyck will have arthroscopic surgery to repair a nagging knee injury; the goalie is expected to be out 4-6 weeks. … Milic was recalled from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Friday and will back up Comrie.

