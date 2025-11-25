Logan Cooley’s 4-Goal Night Lifts Mammoth Past Golden Knights

On Monday night, we saw the Utah Mammoth host the Vegas Golden Knights at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City for the second time in a week, after the Golden Knights dominated the Mammoth in this building this past Thursday.

Before this rematch, the Mammoth bounced back with a win over the New York Rangers, while the Golden Knights dropped a game in overtime to the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night.

Game Recap

Much like the first matchup between these two, it was a fast-paced start with chances going both directions. However, unlike the first game, the tie was broken in the first period with Logan Cooley breaking down the Golden Knights’ defense on a rush and making a creative drop pass to Dylan Guenther, who rifled a one-timer over Carl Lindblom’s blocker with just over four minutes left in the opening frame.

Then on their very next shift, Guenther wasted no time paying Cooley back as the two went on another rush where Guenther fed Cooley a cross crease tap-in to take a 2-0 lead, which would stand going into the first intermission.

Logan Cooley makes it 2-0! pic.twitter.com/Tg3j8M4jJ9 — Utah Mammoth (@utahmammoth) November 25, 2025

The Golden Knights finally broke the ice five minutes into the second period, on a goal from Ivan Barbashev when he buried a loose puck up in front of the net off a broken passing play between Jack Eichel and Braeden Bowman.

The Golden Knights’ goal was the lone one of the second period, and these two teams entered the final 20 minutes of play with the Mammoth desperately hanging on to a one-goal lead after being outshot 10-2 in the middle frame.

After being dominated in the second, the Mammoth capitalized on the Golden Knights’ first mistake in over 20 minutes, when Eichel coughed up the puck to Cooley, who left everyone in the dust with a burst of speed, scoring his second goal of the game on a breakaway.

The Mammoth then iced the 5-1 victory with Cooley completing the hat trick and scoring a fourth on an empty net with under five minutes left to play. This was the first four-goal game in Utah’s history.

Off the win, the Mammoth will be back in action on Wednesday to close out a four-game homestand, while the Golden Knights will open a four-game homestand that same night.