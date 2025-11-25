Ottawa Senators Have Become Canada’s Top Team

Some teams’ success sneaks up on you. One day, a team looks like it’s wobbling around the middle of the pack. But, the next thing you know, they’re marching through California like it’s a business trip they planned months ahead.

That’s where the Ottawa Senators find themselves today. After a road swing through Anaheim and San Jose — two buildings where Ottawa has historically left with sand in their shoes and nothing to show for it — they’ve come home looking like a team that has figured something out.

It wasn’t that long ago that the Senators would fly west, hit the sunshine, and immediately lose their focus. Those trips might have started with good momentum and solid play, but then California shows up on the schedule, and everything goes sideways.

As Elliotte Friedman joked in the video below, it was like the golf clubs followed them onto the plane. Even when San Jose and Anaheim were not strong teams, Ottawa found ways to be even worse during those visits. But this year? This year, they walked in, handled their business, and walked out with exactly the kind of results a rising team posts when the league begins to take notice.

When Friedman Was Asked, He Was Clear About the Senators

And Friedman didn’t dance around the question. When asked whether the Senators might be the best Canadian team right now, he didn’t offer the usual hedged response. He went straight to it: yes, maybe they are. He didn’t say it with hesitation, either. Ottawa is rolling — two wins in California, strong form over their last seven, and the look of a team that not only wants to be good but actually knows how to be good. That’s a different level. That’s maturity.

What caught Friedman’s eye wasn’t just the wins. It was how they won. The Senators did all of this with key players missing. Tim Stützle is expected back this week, but they won without him. And Thomas Chabot — another core piece, a leader, and the player who settles down the entire back end — may have reinjured himself. Losing your engine and your stabilizer should sink a team.

Instead, Ottawa tightened up, found more from the middle of their lineup, and played like a team that knew the opportunity in front of it. If you want to judge team growth, that’s about as good a sign as any.

Thomas Chabot has been out of the lineup, yet the Ottawa Senators are still winning.

(Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Friedman made another point almost in passing, but it’s worth repeating. As noted, Ottawa used to go to California and cough up a hairball. This time, they didn’t. That’s not a schedule win; that’s a cultural shift.

Teams that expect to win take care of these games. Teams that still aren’t sure of themselves play down to the moment. What we’re seeing now is Ottawa taking the next step — recognizing who they are and leaning into it.

Three Key Points From Elliotte Friedman’s Interview

Friedman made three key points in his interview. First, Ottawa’s California trip wasn’t lucky — it was professional. The Senators handled two tricky road games in buildings that have historically owned them. This is the kind of trip good teams use to confirm their identity.

Second, the Senators are winning despite the absence of key players. That’s the hallmark of a deep, confident group.

Tim Stutzle, Ottawa Senators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Third, the Senators are no longer a team that falls apart in “trap” games. For years, the California swing exposed the Senators’ immaturity. This time, Ottawa imposed its game. That’s why Friedman is calling them Canada’s best team right now.

Friedman’s Final Insight About the Senators

It’s been a while since Ottawa looked like a team ready to jump into the playoff conversation instead of waiting for an invitation. There’s a real backbone forming in Ottawa. The team plays harder minutes, makes smarter decisions, and shows more trust up and down the bench. They’re not perfect, and there’s still work to do, but this looks like a group ready to make its charge.

The Senators have crawled their way out of the shadows and into a spotlight they might actually be ready for. If this is the new standard, playoff talk isn’t a dream — it’s the next step. So says Friedman.