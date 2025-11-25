3 Players the Canadiens Should Watch at the CHL Prospect Games

With the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Prospect Games taking place this week, the 2026 NHL Entry Draft picture is starting to take early shape. For the Montreal Canadiens, an organization that has leaned heavily on drafting smart, dynamic prospects, the event represents a valuable window into emerging talent. While the draft is far off, patterns, identities and strengths are already visible, and several players are positioning themselves as potential fits for what Montreal continues to build.

Ethan Belchetz

If there is one forward in the CHL Prospect Games who checks multiple boxes for Montreal’s scouting staff, it’s Ethan Belchetz. The left winger is off to a terrific start in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), climbing to 16 goals and 12 assists in 23 games for the Windsor Spitfires, and showing no signs of slowing down. At 6-foot-5 and 226 pounds, his physical profile jumps off the page immediately. This is a player built for NHL-level board battles, net-front presence and winning space in the hard areas of the ice.

But size alone doesn’t earn first-round consideration. What makes Belchetz genuinely intriguing is how well he pairs that frame with legitimate offensive touch. His shot is quick, heavy and accurately placed, and he has shown the ability to score both off the rush and from inside traffic. For Montreal, an organization that has been gradually adding more size without sacrificing skill, Belchetz fits the mold perfectly.

Windsor Spitfires’ forward Ethan Belchetz (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

The Habs haven’t drafted many true power forwards with this combination of physical dominance and scoring upside in recent years, except for Juraj Slafkovsky. With the team pushing toward a future where playoff-style hockey will matter, a player like Belchetz could fill a role that is currently missing in the pipeline: a large, strong winger who can create offence while wearing down opponents physically. It’s early, but he is already carving out the profile of a player who may rise steadily as the 2026 class takes shape.

Ryan Roobroeck

One of the oldest players available in the 2026 Draft, Ryan Roobroeck has already proven himself at the OHL level with a phenomenal 41 goals and 46 assists in 64 games last season. This season began a bit slower, but “slow” is relative; he’s still holding a strong 22 points in 22 games, showing that his tools translate even when he isn’t producing at last season’s pace for the Niagara IceDogs.

Standing 6-foot-4, Roobroeck is impossible to overlook, both literally and figuratively. His skating has improved, but what makes him dangerous is how he uses his frame. He dominates shifts through puck protection and his ability to control space in the offensive zone. Roobroeck also owns an excellent shot, one that he can release from multiple stances and angles.

Caleb Malhotra

Every draft features risers, and this early in the season, Caleb Malhotra is quickly becoming one. The son of former Canadiens forward Manny Malhotra, the young centre is making a strong impression in his debut OHL campaign with the Brantford Bulldogs. Through 23 games, he’s already put up 10 goals and 19 assists, good for 29 points and one of the most productive starts among first-year draft eligibles.

Where Belchetz offers size, and Roobroeck brings power, Malhotra adds finesse, creativity and intelligence. He is undeniably one of the best playmakers in this group, showing patience, vision and the ability to manipulate defenders to open passing lanes. He shows responsibility without the puck, something his father was known for during his NHL career.

For Montreal, whose prospect pool already includes several high-skill wingers and mobile defencemen, adding a smart, two-way centre with an elevated hockey IQ would fit the long-term vision. Malhotra is the type of player who can run a power play, support transition play and drive controlled entries. Early signs suggest he will only continue to improve as he grows into his frame and gains experience.

The 2026 NHL Entry Draft is shaping up to be a good one, and the CHL Prospect Games are offering a first real glimpse at who could be available when Montreal is on the clock. Belchetz, Roobroeck and Malhotra each represent different archetypes, but all three carry traits the Canadiens value highly.