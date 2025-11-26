Projected Lineups for Stars vs Krakens – 11/26/25

The Dallas Stars take on the Seattle Kraken at the Climate Pledge Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
STARS (14-5-4) at KRAKEN (11-5-6)
10 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, Victory+, KING 5, KONG, SN360
Stars projected lineup
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Tyler Seguin
Oskar Back — Justin Hryckowian — Mavrik Bourque
Sam Steel — Radek Faksa — Nathan Bastian
Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen
Kyle Capobianco — Vladislav Kolyachonok
Lian Bichsel — Alex Petrovic
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Colin Blackwell
Injured: Matt Duchene (upper body), Adam Erne (lower body), Thomas Harley (lower body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body), Ilya Lyubushkin (undisclosed)
Status report
The Stars did not conduct a morning skate Wednesday following an 8-3 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. … Rantanen, a forward, will return after serving an automatic one-game suspension for receiving a second game misconduct in the physical infractions category before playing 41 consecutive games; he was ejected for boarding defenseman Alexander Romanov during a 3-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Nov. 18 and again for boarding forward Matt Coronato in a 3-2 shootout loss at the Calgary Flames on Saturday.
Kraken projected lineup
Mason Marchment — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Eeli Tolvanen
Jared McCann — Berkly Catton — Shane Wright
Tye Kartye — Frederick Gaudreau — Ryan Winterton
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans — Jamie Oleksiak
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Cale Fleury, Jani Nyman, Josh Mahura
Injured: Kaapo Kakko (lower body), Matt Murray (lower body)
Status report
McCann is expected to return from a lower-body injury that has kept him out of the lineup since Oct. 18; the forward was a full participant during the Kraken’s morning skate Wednesday and took line rushes with Catton and Wright. … Kakko returned to practice Wednesday wearing a noncontact jersey; the forward has missed five games and remains week to week.
