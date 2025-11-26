NHL Morning Recap – November 26, 2025 

Welcome to another edition of the NHL Morning Recap.

Today, we will be looking the lone NHL game that was played on Nov. 25, 2025. Which saw Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers take on Jason Robertson and the Dallas Stars.

All that and more in the Morning Recap.

STARS 8 at OILERS 3

Stars Cruise to Commanding 8-3 Victory Over Oilers

Dallas Stars Goal Summary:

P1 3:48 – Jamie Benn (1) from Wyatt Johnston (11), Sam Steel (6)

P1 10:51 – Roope Hintz (6) power play from Miro Heiskanen (17), Jason Robertson (16)

P1 15:24 – Nathan Bastian (2) from Radek Faksa (8), Colin Blackwell (4)

P1 18:46 – Sam Steel (3) from Benn (2), Johnston (12)

P2 14:01 – Jason Robertson (14) power play from Tyler Seguin (7), Johnston (13)

P2 15:36 – Wyatt Johnston (12) power play from Robertson (17), Seguin (8)

P3 8:21 – Justin Hryckowian (3) from Mavrik Bourque (5), Vladislav Kolyachonok (1)

P3 15:39 – Nathan Bastian (3) from Faksa (9)

Edmonton Oilers Goal Summary:

P2 4:39 – Connor Clattenburg (1) from Ty Emberson (3), Mattias Janmark (3)

P3 1:23 – Evan Bouchard (4) from Vasily Podkolzin (6), Leon Draisaitl (15)

P3 9:31 – Jack Roslovic (10) from Connor McDavid (24), Matt Savoie (4)