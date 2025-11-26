Stars Cruise to Commanding 8-3 Victory Over Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers (10-10-5) hosted the Dallas Stars (14-5-4) on Tuesday night (Nov. 25) in the only game on the NHL slate. The Stars won their first meeting, beating the Oilers 4-3 in overtime on Nov. 4 in Dallas. The Stars also took this game as they cruised to a commanding 8-3 victory. Here’s your game recap.

Game Recap

The visitors opened the scoring just 3:48 into the first period. Wyatt Johnston wrapped the puck around the net and found Jamie Benn with the backdoor pass, and he made no mistake for his first goal of the season and 400th of his career. Then, Dallas added another on the power play 10:51 into the opening frame. Miro Heiskanen’s one-timer was stopped, but Roope Hintz pounced on the rebound and buried it for his sixth of the season.

Related: Projected Lineups for Stars vs Oilers – 11/25/25

The Stars continued to dominate. Nathan Bastian chipped the puck along the boards and sprung himself on a 2-on-1 rush. He ripped it over the glove of goaltender Stuart Skinner for his second of the season. Sam Steel made it 4-0 with 1:14 remaining in the first period. Benn’s shot was stopped, but Steel scored on the rebound. Dallas took that commanding lead into the intermission, holding an 8-5 shot advantage. Calvin Pickard replaced Skinner to start the second period.

The Oilers got on the board 4:39 into the second period. On a scramble in front, Connor Clattenburg found the loose puck and buried it past goaltender Jake Oettinger for his first NHL goal.

The Stars restored their four-goal lead courtesy of a 5-on-3 power-play marker. Tyler Seguin was down low and found Jason Robertson with the back-door tap-in. Then, Johnston made it 6-1. Another scramble in front of Edmonton’s net resulted in Johnston pouncing on the loose puck, and he made no mistake. Dallas led 6-1 after two periods, and had a 23-15 shot advantage overall.

Dallas Stars players celebrate a goal on the Edmonton Oilers (Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images)

Edmonton made it 6-2 just 1:23 into the final frame. Evan Bouchard’s slap shot from the point found the twine for his fourth of the season.

But Dallas responded 8:21 into the period. The wrist shot from the point was blocked in front, but Justin Hrychowian found the puck and hammered it home.

The goals kept coming as the Oilers made it 7-3. Connor McDavid’s shot ricocheted right to Jack Roslovic, and he beat Oettinger on the rebound.

Bastian added another on a jam play in front of Edmonton’s net for his second of the game. The Stars forced a turnover, and he beat Pickard blocker-side. Oettinger stopped 22 of 25 shots for an .880 save percentage (SV%) in the victory. Meanwhile, the Oilers’ goalies combined to stop 22 of 30 shots in this lopsided loss.

The Stars conclude their four-game road trip on Wednesday (Nov. 26) against the Seattle Kraken in the second half of a back-to-back. Meanwhile, the Oilers have a few days off before heading to Seattle to battle the Kraken on Saturday (Nov. 29). These two teams conclude their three-game season series on March 12 in Dallas.