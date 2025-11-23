2 Takeaways From the Kraken’s 1-0 Shootout Loss to the Islanders

On Sunday, Nov. 23, the Seattle Kraken traveled to Long Island to take on the New York Islanders. This game was the second half of a back-to-back for both teams, so both were likely tired. It was clear this was the case, as it was a low-scoring, high-defensive game. Neither team scored in regulation, so after 60 minutes with a score of 0-0, the game went into overtime. Once again, the five minutes of 3-on-3 weren’t enough. In the shootout, the Islanders took the 1-0 victory after four rounds.

Daccord Was the Kraken’s Superstar

The Kraken went scoreless after 65 minutes of play, but so did the Islanders. The only reason the Kraken remained in this game was thanks to their netminder, Joey Daccord. Since Philipp Grubauer played on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Kraken’s only option was Daccord, especially since Matt Murray is out on injured reserve (IR) at the moment. With Daccord being the Kraken’s usual starting goaltender, it wasn’t too much of a struggle to start him.

Seattle Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord defends the net as defenseman Adam Larsson and New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas battle for control of the puck (Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images)

The Islanders peppered Daccord with shots throughout the duration of this game, with 34 taken in the span of 65 minutes. He stopped all of them, earning him his second shutout of the season. Despite the loss, Daccord had a really strong game and was rewarded with this achievement.

Some might argue that Daccord hasn’t been at his best lately, after recording his lowest save percentage (SV%) of the season so far, .750 on Nov. 5 against the San Jose Sharks. Daccord’s next game also resulted in a loss on Nov. 18, after he returned from injury. He had another less-than-stellar SV% of .885. However, his next two games proved why he is Seattle’s starting goaltender. He helped Seattle beat the Chicago Blackhawks and has now earned another shutout in his NHL career. He has been incredible for the Kraken, and until he starts slumping like Grubauer last season, there is no reason for fans to complain about him.

Several Kraken Players Had Multiple Chances

Although the Kraken did not score a single goal in this game, aside from Frederick Gaudreau in the shootout, several players stepped up their game and tried to get Seattle on the board.

Jaden Schwartz is a player who always makes the most of his chances. He recorded his second-highest shot total for the season with four shots in this game. His highest for the season was recorded on Nov. 15 against the Sharks with six; he also scored twice in this game. He has been a solid member of the top six and currently leads the team in points with 15. Schwartz is also tied with Eberle for the most goals for the season with eight. While he makes the most of his chances, unfortunately, last night was not his night.

The young rookie, Berkly Catton, continues to seek his first NHL goal. He took three shots against the Islanders, matching his highest total for the season. He took three shots against the Washington Capitals in his second NHL game and repeated that success against New York. He has been strong in his debut season, recording four assists so far, including in his first game on Oct. 20. As long as Catton keeps performing the way he has been, he is sure to get his first goal in no time.

Next Up

The Kraken will finally head back home to Climate Pledge Arena. They will have two days to recover from the road trip before hosting the Dallas Stars on Wednesday, Nov. 26.

The season series will conclude in Seattle two months from now, on Jan. 21. Luckily for both teams, they will not be coming out of a back-to-back, so perhaps both will score in regulation for a more exciting game.