3 Takeaways From Spitfires’ 5-1 Win at Home vs Storm

Hockey is a team game and the Windsor Spitfires relied on everyone on Sunday. After a tough loss on the road to the Saginaw Spirit on Saturday, the Spitfires earned two points at home on Sunday against a team that gave them fits a week ago.

While the Spitfires sit atop the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Western Conference, there are no easy nights. Every team is going to give you a battle and they’re finding out that 60-minute efforts are the only option. On Fri., Nov. 14, they fell 8-5 on the road to the Guelph Storm. On Sat., Nov. 22, they fell 2-1 on the road to the Spirit. On Sunday, despite being down a couple of top players, they faced the Storm again, this time at the WFCU Centre. They found their offence and their confidence. Here are three takeaways from a busy Sunday.

Spitfires’ Secondary Scoring Find a Way

The Spitfires came into Sunday missing two main forwards – forward Ethan Belchetz to the Canadian Hockey League/USA Prospects Challenge (ahead of 2026 NHL Draft) and Jack Nesbitt (Philadelphia Flyers) to a suspension from Saturday night. Fortunately, others stepped up.

It was the Teddy Bear Toss Game at the WFCU Centre, so all eyes were on the first goal. They didn’t have to wait long as defenceman and Belle River native Carson Woodall took the puck by the blue line, skated in, and beat goaltender Colin Ellsworth under two minutes in to make it rain bears. We’ll talk about this more below. Shortly after the opening goal, rookie Max Brocklehurst, 17, gave the Spitfires a 2-0 lead.

Windsor Spitfires’ defenceman Carson Woodall (24). (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

While the Storm made it a one-goal game in the first, Jean-Christoph Lemieux, 17, and Cole Davis added singles for the Spitfires, who were up 4-1 after the first period, despite being outshot 16-11. It wasn’t the prettiest period for the home side as they got away from their systems, but their offence found a way when given the chances.

The Spitfires refocused in the second, tightened up defensively, and only allowed the Storm to get 10 shots the rest of the way. A third-period goal from A.J. Spellacy (Chicago Blackhawks) sealed the 5-1 win. After the game, Woodall said he was impressed with how the youth stepped up.

“I thought a lot of guys stepped up,” he said. “A lot of the 08s (2008-born) stepped up plus Johnny (McLaughlin) played a great game; a 16-year-old. I thought a lot of our young guys played really well today, especially up front. It helps when everybody is in on it.”

The Windsor #Spitfires saw five different goal scorers, eight players with at least one point, and goaltender Michael Newlove made 25 saves for the first star in a 5-1 win over the Guelph #Storm on Sunday at the WFCU Centre. #OHL pic.twitter.com/i5bTnCSLf2 — Dave Jewell (@DaveJewellOHL) November 24, 2025

With Nesbitt and Belchetz out, the club got contributions throughout the lineup, something that had been lacking over the last handful of games. In total, five different players scored with eight players getting a point. It’s a positive sign for a club that’s been desperate for secondary scoring.

The Power of the Teddy Bear

The two points were important but the highlight was the Teddy Bear Toss. The Spitfires started theirs in 2009 in partnership with Sparky’s Toy Drive. After losing their first one, they had won 14 straight.

Woodall’s goal just 93 seconds in got the 5,358 in attendance off their feet and sent the bears flying. He said he froze after he scored.

“I just tried to make the right play, I wasn’t really thinking about the Teddy Bear Toss goal,” Woodall said. “I just got a shot, took it, scored, and I froze. All the guys were laughing at me because I didn’t do anything for a couple of seconds after I scored. It was an awesome moment, I’m sure my family loved that upstairs.”

Belle River native Carson Woodall is the Windsor #Spitfires' 2025 Teddy Bear Toss scorer! #OHL pic.twitter.com/DEe8BiMiRZ — Dave Jewell (@DaveJewellOHL) November 24, 2025

While fans aimed for the ice, some animals hit the mesh, the front row of the stands, or even the team’s bench before getting to their final destination. Spitfires’ head coach Greg Walters said he got hit but used the delay as a chance to get something else done.

“I took one bear off the back of the head,” he said, laughing. “I drink a lot of water on game days so I actually got out of there. I’ve got to go to the bathroom with that long delay so I got back out there quick.”

Walters said the players were really excited to see who would get the big goal. For Woodall to score meant a lot.

“Yeah, I think they all wanted to get it,” he said. “What a play by Woody; it was great for him. Everything that he does with his (Woody’s Hoodies) charity is awesome, so it was amazing. He’s been so good for us … To see them so excited, it was great.”

What about the players and coaches? Did they have a teddy bear growing up?

“I was a big SpongeBob guy, I think I had a SpongeBob one,” Woodall said. “A couple of normal teddy bears. I guess I kind of grew out of those but maybe I’ll have to take this one home with me. I think my dog will like it.”

Walters admitted he had one, too. What was the name of it? He couldn’t remember, laughed, and said he would have to talk to his mom about that.

After the game, the Spitfires announced on Instagram that they collected 4,325 animals.

Newlove Earns First Star

While the Teddy Bear Toss and the secondary scoring took a good chunk of the spotlight, you couldn’t help but notice the acrobatics of Spitfires’ goaltender Michael Newlove.

The 18-year-old came into the game with a 3.02 goals-against average (GAA) and .888 save percentage (SV%) in nine appearances. His last game was against the Storm on Fri., Nov. 14 where he allowed seven goals on 36 shots in the 8-5 loss. His game has been routinely better than that, though, so this was his chance for redemption.

Windsor Spitfires’ goaltender Michael Newlove. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

In the first period, the Spitfires uncharacteristically allowed 16 shots. Fortunately, Newlove made some major saves, doing everything he could to keep his team in the game. Woodall said he got to witness one of those big saves up close and personal.

“Newlove had an amazing game,” he said. “He had some big saves. He sprawled out in the net and they got it. I tried to block it; I turned around and he had it somehow. He makes those super athletic saves that you just don’t expect him to. That was a huge game for him and a well-deserved first star.”

The team has relied on veteran Joey Costanzo, 20, for much of the time. Fortunately, Newlove gives Walters and his staff a reliable option if the veteran needs rest. Walters said having the rookie give them the early saves was an important step in the game.

“It was huge,” he said. “(The Storm) outplayed us. I thought (the first) was one of the worst periods we’ve played all season, to be honest. We just happened to score on our chances. I said this isn’t a recipe for success. To the kids’ credit, they played the right way. We had a ton of chances and I thought their goalie played extremely well in the second and third.”

The Spitfires have little time to rest. On Wednesday night, they welcome goaltender Carter George and the Owen Sound Attack to the WFCU Centre.