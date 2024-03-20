Spitfires’ Woodall Creates Clothes to Help Local Cancer Research

While the Windsor Spitfires are working towards the future on the ice, rookie defenceman Carson Woodall is looking to raise funds for important cancer research off of it.

It’s been a tough season for the Spitfires. They’re near the bottom of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) standings and are looking square at the 2024-25 season. However, off the ice, a different journey is just getting started. That’s where Woodall, a 17-year-old Belle River native, has launched a new clothing line – “Woody’s Hoodies” – in hopes of raising funds for cancer research in Windsor-and-Essex County.

Woodall Launches Woody’s Hoodies

This is a cause that’s very important to him and his family. They’ve dealt with multiple forms of the disease and wanted to raise awareness. During the pandemic, Woodall and his dad, Scott, created the hoodies to bring camaraderie to his minor hockey team, the Toronto Marlboros. After the Spitfires drafted him in 2022, the youngster played for the LaSalle Vipers Junior B and brought them hoodies, too. This season, he made the Spitfires and kept the hoodies going.

Windsor Spitfires’ defenceman Carson Woodall (24). (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

During the St. Patrick’s Day game on Sunday, the initiative was unveiled to the public. Woodall told YourTV Windsor that they wanted to get the fans involved.

“Both of my grandmas, one of them died from breast cancer (in 2023) and one of them has ovarian cancer,” he said. “We were going to make a donation but we thought it would be cool if we made something that the fans could have here.”

The plan was to launch last October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month but it didn’t work out. Instead, they decided on St. Patrick’s Day, which fits because both of his grandmothers – Deborah O’Brien and Carol O’Grady (now Woodall) – are Irish. After the game, Spitfires’ interim head coach Casey Torres said he’s proud of Woodall.

“What a wonderful cause and wonderful human,” he said. “He really is a remarkable young man and I’m very proud of him for taking this initiative. It’s an initiative that he created on his own … Having two grandparents myself pass away from cancer, it’s a nasty disease and I think everybody can find some first-person inner circle connection that they’ve been affected by. So for Carson to take this initiative on his own, I think it’s a wonderful cause.”

Stories Behind The Numbers

With something so personal, it’s no surprise that there’s meaning behind some of the numbers. The hoodies start at $59 and include a dual ribbon representing breast cancer and ovarian cancer. Woodall has also made it so that 24 percent of sales are going to cancer research in Windsor-and-Essex County through Play for a Cure. He said he chose those numbers for a reason.

“I wore number 59 for spring hockey my whole life,” Woodall said. “Everything has a story to it; 24 percent is because of the number that I wear (with the Spitfires) and I’m pretty sure that happens to be $14, which is the number I wore growing up my whole life. My nana’s dad, his favourite number is 14 so it all kind of works out and has a story behind it.”

🎗️ I am Carson Woodall, #24 for the Windsor Spitfires and the creator of Woody’s Hoodies.



Join me in honoring the legacies of my Nana O'Brien and Nana Woodall with Woody's Hoodies! Every hoodie you purchase supports local cancer research, with 24% of all sales going towards… pic.twitter.com/kSHeYC1gF9 — Windsor Spitfires (@SpitsHockey) March 17, 2024

Play for a Cure is entering its fourth year and has helped raise $1.2 million for cancer research in Windsor-and-Essex County. Founder Jeff Casey told CTV Windsor that it shows what kind of person Woodall is.

“I was really excited when Carson reached out to me about supporting Play for a Cure with proceeds from his hoodies,” he said. “It shows a lot of character.”

Woody’s Hoodies is a sponsor for Play for a Cure’s All-Star Game on Fri., April 19 at the Vollmer Complex in LaSalle. As of March 19, pros like Adam Graves, Gary Roberts, and Meghan Agosta have signed on to participate. Hoodies will be for sale at the event.

Where can you get the hoodies if you can’t make the event? They, along with ball caps and t-shirts, are all available for purchase by visiting the Woody’s Hoodies’ website. Eventually, they may come to the Spitfires’ pro shop inside the WFCU Centre, too.