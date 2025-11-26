Kraken Gameday Preview: Back Home to Host the Stars

After four games on the road, the Seattle Kraken are finally back at Climate Pledge Arena to host the Dallas Stars on Wednesday, Nov. 26. Seattle is coming off a tough 1-0 loss to the New York Islanders on Sunday. Although both goaltenders recorded a shutout, the Islanders were victorious in a shootout. With a couple days of practice and rest, the Kraken are ready to play their best.

The Stars are about to play the second half of a back-to-back as they just blew out the Edmonton Oilers 8-3 on Tuesday. After this huge win, the Stars will try and keep their momentum going.

This game is the second meeting between the Stars and the Kraken, with the first being earlier this month on Nov. 9 where the Stars won 2-1 in regulation. The Kraken played their second half of a back-to-back in this game, something they perform notably poorly in. Perhaps the Stars will be like the Kraken in a back-to-back and struggle in this game.

Kraken Storylines

According to head coach Lane Lambert, Jared McCann could be back in the lineup as soon as this week. The forward has been out of the lineup since Oct. 18 and has four points in five games this season. Getting him back on the ice will be big for a team that is already having a stronger offensive start than in the past.

Jared McCann, Seattle Kraken (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Another good report on the injury front is that Kaapo Kakko was out on the ice for the morning skate in a no-contact jersey. He left the game early on Nov. 13 against the Winnipeg Jets and was ruled out with a lower-body injury. The fact he skating is a good sign his recovery is progressing.

The player to watch in this game is Joey Daccord. Although the Kraken lost against the Islanders in a shootout, Daccord still recorded his second shutout of the season. It appears he will be the starter against the Stars.

Team Stats

Seattle Kraken

Season Record: 11-5-6

Top Scorers:

Jaden Schwartz – 8 goals (G), 7 assists (A), 15 points (P) Jordan Eberle – 8 G, 6 A 14 P Matty Beniers – 3 G, 11 A, 14 P Brandon Montour – 4 G, 8 A, 12 P Chandler Stephenson – 4 G, 8 A, 12 P

Goalie Stats:

Joey Daccord – 7-3-4, 2.56 goals-against average (GAA), .909 save percentage (SV%) Philipp Grubauer – 4-0-1, 2.14 GAA, .912 SV% Matt Murray – 0-2-1, 2.21 GAA, .922 SV%

Dallas Stars

Season Record: 14-5-4

Top Scorers:

Jason Robertson – 14 G, 17 A, 31 P Mikko Rantanen – 10 G, 18 A, 28 P Wyatt Johnston – 12 G, 13 A, 25 P Miro Heiskanen – 3 G, 17 A, 20 P Roope Hintz – 6 G, 12 A, 18 P

Goalie Stats:

Jake Oettinger – 10-4-2, 2.74 GAA, .900 SV% Casey DeSmith – 4-1-2, 2.22 GAA, .917 SV%

Projected Lineups

(Subject to change before puck drop)

As per The Hockey Writers’ projected lineup article.

Seattle Kraken

Mason Marchment — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Eeli Tolvanen

Jared McCann — Berkly Catton — Shane Wright

Tye Kartye — Frederick Gaudreau — Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans — Jamie Oleksiak

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Jani Nyman, Josh Mahura, Oscar Fisker Molgaard, Cale Fleury

Injured: Kaapo Kakko, Matt Murray, Max McCormick

Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Tyler Seguin

Sam Steel — Wyatt Johnston — Jamie Benn

Oskar Back — Justin Hryckowian — Mavrik Bourque

Colin Blackwell — Radek Faksa — Nathan Bastian

Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen

Lian Bichsel — Alexander Petrovic

Vladislav Kolyachonok — Kyle Capobianco

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mikko Rantanen

Injured: Thomas Harley, Ilya Lyubushkin, Matt Duchene, Nils Lundkvist, Adam Erne, Chase Wheatcroft, Kyle McDonald, Luke Krys

Next Up for the Kraken

The Kraken will stay at home and host the Oilers on Saturday, Nov. 29.