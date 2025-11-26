Projected Lineups for Wild vs Blackhawks – 11/26/25

The Minnesota Wild take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
WILD (12-7-4) at BLACKHAWKS (10-8-4)
8:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Danila Yurov — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno — Yakov Trenin — Nico Sturm
Liam Ohgren — Ben Jones — Tyler Pitlick
Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Zeev Buium — Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: David Jiricek, Daemon Hunt, Hunter Haight
Injured: Vladamir Tarasenko (lower body), Marco Rossi (lower body), Ryan Hartman (lower body), Vinnie Hinostroza (undisclosed)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Gustavsson will start after Wallstedt made 32 saves in a 3-0 victory at the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday.
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Greene — Connor Bedard — Tyler Bertuzzi
Teuvo Teravainen — Frank Nazar — Oliver Moore
Ryan Donato — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev
Colton Dach — Sam Lafferty
Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier
Wyatt Kaiser — Artyom Levshunov
Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy
Sam Rinzel
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Landon Slaggert
Injured: Andre Burakovsky (undisclosed), Nick Foligno (left hand), Laurent Brossoit (hip)
Status report
Burakovsky will be a game-time decision, according to Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill; the forward has missed two games. … The Blackhawks are expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.
