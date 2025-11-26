Projected Lineups for Wild vs Blackhawks – 11/26/25

The Minnesota Wild take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

WILD (12-7-4) at BLACKHAWKS (10-8-4)

8:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Danila Yurov — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno — Yakov Trenin — Nico Sturm

Liam Ohgren — Ben Jones — Tyler Pitlick

Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Zeev Buium — Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: David Jiricek, Daemon Hunt, Hunter Haight

Injured: Vladamir Tarasenko (lower body), Marco Rossi (lower body), Ryan Hartman (lower body), Vinnie Hinostroza (undisclosed)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Gustavsson will start after Wallstedt made 32 saves in a 3-0 victory at the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday.

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Greene — Connor Bedard — Tyler Bertuzzi

Teuvo Teravainen — Frank Nazar — Oliver Moore

Ryan Donato — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev

Colton Dach — Sam Lafferty

Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier

Wyatt Kaiser — Artyom Levshunov

Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy

Sam Rinzel

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Landon Slaggert

Injured: Andre Burakovsky (undisclosed), Nick Foligno (left hand), Laurent Brossoit (hip)

Status report

Burakovsky will be a game-time decision, according to Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill; the forward has missed two games. … The Blackhawks are expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

