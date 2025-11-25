Teuvo Teravainen Comes Full Circle With Blackhawks’ Young Group

By hockey standards, Teuvo Teravainen is no spring chicken. The Finnish forward is currently 31 years old. He was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round (18th overall), way back in the 2012 NHL Draft. He spent three seasons in Chicago early in his career, including raising the Stanley Cup with the team in 2015. Teravainen then went on to play eight seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes, before being re-acquired by the Blackhawks ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Now in the second season of a three-year contract, Teravainen is playing a very different role than he’s had previously; that of veteran and mentor to a very young Chicago squad. I recently sat down with Teravainen to reflect on how he’s come full circle with the Blackhawks. We’ll also hear from his teammates and head coach Jeff Blashill about the impact Teravainen has made.

Teravainen’s Roots With the Blackhawks

Way back in the 2013-14 season, when he was just 19 years old, Teravainen suited up for three games with the Blackhawks and five contests with the Rockford IceHogs after finishing his junior career with Jokerit Helsinki in Finland.

He was a highly touted prospect, and Blackhawks’ fans were excited to see him play up with the big club. But they had to wait, as the organization wanted to take the patient approach with their young charge. You might recall the “Free Teravainen!” uproar if you followed the Blackhawks at the time. In the 2014-15 season, Teravainen played in 39 games with the IceHogs before being called up to the big club in Jan. 2015. Needless to say, he never looked back.

Teuvo Teravainen, shown here celebrating his goal with defenseman Duncan Keith during the 2015 playoffs. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

The winger contributed four goals and nine points in 34 regular season games. He went on the Blackhawks’ playoff run with the rest of the team, adding four more goals and 10 points in 18 postseason games. This all culminated in Teravainen raising the Stanley Cup at the ripe young age of 20.

Teravainen & Nazar Take Similar Paths

Fast forward to the 2023-24 season, and there is a very similar trajectory with another young Blackhawks’ prospect, Frank Nazar. At 20 years of age, the 2022 first-round draft pick (13th overall), also suited up for three games with the Blackhawks after his junior career with the University of Michigan came to an end.

But just as with Teravainen back in the day, the Blackhawks made sure Nazar was super ready to make the leap into the NHL. In the 2024-25 season, Nazar was relegated to the IceHogs before earning a well-deserved callup after posting 11 goals and 24 points in 21 games.

There are many similarities to Frank Nazar’s and Teuvo Teravainen’s paths to play with the Chicago Blackhawks. (Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports)

Nazar never looked back either. He went on to contribute 12 goals and 26 points in 53 games with the big club, meriting a lucrative seven-year contract extension with a $6.59 average annual value. Needless to say, Nazar is now considered one of the new faces of the franchise alongside Connor Bedard.

Teravainen & Nazar as Linemates

The elder Teravainen and the younger Nazar have been pretty much attached at the hip since they had a nice run on a line together at the end of last season. At year-end availability last April, Teravainen discussed playing with Nazar.

Yeah, I feel like we found some chemistry out there, for sure. It was fun to play with him. At the end of the year, we played, I don’t know how many games we played together, but for sure, we started finding each other more. And he’s got some really good speed, so I tried to find him with the speed, so and he was trying to get himself better, open to like when I get the puck, I feel like he was reading what I do too. Pretty good. So I think we work out pretty good. So I’m excited.

Coach Blashill went back to this duo during training camp this season, and he also liked what he saw. For the most part, Teravainen, Nazar and Tyler Bertuzzi have comprised the second line for the Blackhawks this season. Most recently it’s been Teravainen, Nazar and Oliver Moore on that line, while Bertuzzi has been shifted to the top line.

Teuvo Teravainen and Frank Nazar have been consistent linemates with the Chicago Blackhawks since the end of last season. (Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images)

I asked Teravainen about his chemistry this season with Nazar, and he concurred with his thoughts from April.

He’s been fun to play with. He’s so fast. He’s a young player, but he’s learning all the time. He’s getting better. He’s learning where to be on the ice, and he’s in the right spot, and he’s trying to play the right way. So for me, I just tried to give him the puck with speed, and that’s what makes him really dangerous.

While Nazar is known for his speed, Teravainen complements him with his smarts and savvy. Nazar is no fresh rookie anymore. He’s coming up on playing a full season’s worth of games in the NHL, with a role that includes a ton of minutes and responsibility in all situations. But he still speaks with a touch of star-struck awe when talking about Teravainen.

He’s one of the smartest players I’ve ever played with. He just knows where to go. He’s got unreal touch. Like his toe drag was just disgusting for that goal (versus the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 15). But I think all year and last year, just the plays that like; he reads off guys super well. So he knows, like if I’m building speed, or if I’m pushing to an area where to lay pucks, like how to put spin; legit, like the spin on the puck. It’s crazy like he knows it all. I don’t know if he knows it, or if it just happens. But I think he’s just extremely smart, and we’ve been able to mesh well.

Here’s that “disgusting” Teravainen goal, by the way; fittingly assisted by Nazar.

Not bad for an old guy, eh?!

But as much as he can showcase highlight-reel plays on the ice, Teravainen is just as humble and even-keel off the ice. I told him Nazar said he had great spin when transporting the puck, to which he laughed, “I don’t know. He might be lying. I don’t know.”

Coach Blashill Values Teravainen’s Contributions

It’s Blashill’s job to usher in the new generation of Blackhawks. Beyond his previous NHL experience, he was a top candidate for the head coaching job because of his development of younger players.

Jeff Blashill, shown here as head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

But Blashill knows he can’t get the job done without the help of seasoned veterans. Those that can lead by example, and show the kids all the ins and out of being true professionals.

There’s no question Blashill feels that way about Teravainen. He recently spoke about the Finnish forward’s game.

Teuvo is an extraordinarily smart player. When Teuvo feels good, he’s a really good player. When he doesn’t feel great about his game, he’s still a good player. He never really hurts you, and he’s always really good defensively, and he can still make a play…the one good thing about him is he’s consistently a smart, accountable player.

Beyond being a talented offensive player, Teravainen is well known for his strong two-way play and being responsible defensively. Which is one of the things Blashill has been preaching to this team; that good defense leads to more offense. Teravainen’s style of play embodies that exact concept.

Teravainen on Staying Young

So what’s it like to go from being a young, up-and-coming kid winning a Stanley Cup with the likes of Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and Marian Hossa, to now being that savvy veteran your younger self used to look up to?! After all, Teravainen was about the same age when he broke into the league as many of his young teammates are now. I asked him if he sees any of his younger self in them.

Yeah, I feel like I’m still kind of like a lot of young people here. I feel like I’ve always been the young guy in the room, and now I’m kind of the older guy. So it’s weird, I still feel young. So all these young guys, they bring a lot of energy. You can see how much they (love to) come here. They love hockey, and they’re excited every day. So that’s something I can get more into myself too.

What advice does Teravainen have for the youngsters?

It’s hard (hockey). Goes quick, for sure. I’ve been here for like 10 years, more than 10 years maybe, I don’t even know. It goes quick. (Author’s Note: Teravainen is currently in his 13th NHL season.) It’s a hard, hard game. Because every night you have to be at your best. And there’s so many games, like you play a good game, the next game doesn’t matter how good or bad you played last game, it’s next game again. For young players, that’s hard. I feel like, because you always have to be good in the next game. If you’re bad, you’re gonna hear it (laughs), and you might lose the game because you’re bad. You have to find the right level (each game).

So a 31-year-old Teravainen will continue to lead by example, and try to impart how to consistently bring your best every game. But there’s no doubt these “kids” have impacted this grizzled veteran as well.

Teravainen has mentioned in interviews numerous times that his young teammates help him feel young too. I asked him how they do that.

Just their energy. Like this morning, I have no energy. So like these guys (motions to Moore’s stall right next to his), like he’s talking non-stop, and you get to see how much energy he has. So maybe he can bring me some of that. I’m gonna need my nap, and I’ll be back at game time, and maybe an energy drink also. But these guys are young and fun.

It goes quick; for sure.