Maple Leafs Could Add More Speed and Youth by Targeting Mintyukov

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in dire need of some assistance throughout the lineup. They’re offseason acquisitions hasn’t nearly been as impactful as many had hoped, the defense and goaltending has been their downfall, they’re even slower compared to previous seasons and now, they’re dead last in the Eastern Conference.

Their only hope is to try and make some moves, even though it’ll be tough to do no matter who they’re connected to. There could be another name that general manager Brad Treliving could have interest in, in order to address two specific areas on defense. TSN Hockey Insider, Chris Johnston reported that Anaheim Ducks defender Pavel Mintyukov isn’t happy with his usage as he was scratched three times before being inserted back into the lineup against the Vegas Golden Knights. While nothing is imminent, if he continues to not see ice time, then he could be an intriguing target for the Maple Leafs.

Seeing as they need to add some more skill on the backend, a young defender like Mintyukov could be something worth taking a risk on.

Falling Down Depth Chart, but Strong Upside

When he first entered the NHL in 2023-24, it looked like the Ducks’ 10th overall pick in the 2022 draft was poised to become a mainstay and key player for the Ducks’ future. After tearing up the Ontario Hockey League with 150 points in 136 games, Mintyukov immediately made the jump and had a decent rookie campaign with 28 points in 63 games. Since then, the production has taken a dip as well as his place in the lineup.

Pavel Mintyukov, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

This season, Mintyukov saw his ice time fall from 18 and 17 minutes from his previous two seasons to 15 minutes along with only three assists in 19 games. The Ducks weren’t competitive the first two seasons, but they’ve had a surprise start to the 2025-26 season where they’re leading the Pacific Division with a 14-7-1 record. Instead of being a top-four defender, Mintyukov has fallen down the depth chart as he’s currently on the third pairing with Radko Gudas. Although he was scratched, he did have a decent showing on his return with a bounce back performance.

Overall, Mintyukov possesses some strong offensive rates with his ability to create scoring chances. While he doesn’t have high entries as often as many would like, he excels by breaking out and exiting smoothly at even strength as he has a 96% exit possession rate and a 94% pass exits rate per his JFresh card. Seeing as the Maple Leafs lack players that can exit the zone cleanly and without hesitation, Mintyukov definitely could be a piece to add on that backend where they could use someone who is quick and proficient on breaking out.

Minty's shown some flashes of high end puck skill and also has thrown hits at the same rate as Ben Chiarot and Scott Mayfield so far in his career. pic.twitter.com/hqhdyeUYV4 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) November 20, 2025

While he needs to defend better, he has also given the puck away 18 times this season. If he were on the Maple Leafs, he would rank outside the top-10 on the team. Which is better compared to other Maple Leafs that have given the puck away. He can also make timely blocks and isn’t afraid to play the body when he needs to.

Maple Leafs Need to Get Faster and Younger

To say it’s a down year for Mintyukov and that he would like a change of scenery is an understatement. Saying the Maple Leafs need to improve and change the makeup of their blue line is also pretty obvious. The fit for both player and team are there as the Maple Leafs need to get younger and faster overall and Mintyukov could have another chance to excel down the line.

The downside is that he is a left-handed shot. If he was a right-handed one, it would be even more of a perfect fit. However, he still provides everything the team needs to improve upon, both in terms of on-ice performance and intangibles. Given how there are plenty of players on this roster that have struggled, Mintyukov does provide more upside compared to other players on the team. While he’s still developing, he could very well bounce back and start to regain that form he had in his rookie season and even with his production last season.

The biggest hurdle is clearly the lack of assets they have. The Maple Leafs will struggle to acquire anyone, but seeing as it’s a player that has struggled and isn’t happy with where he is, it could lower the price. If they can add a roster piece as part of a deal for Mintyukov, it could be something worth exploring.

While Mintyukov has seen his struggles this season, he’s a young player with a lot of upside still. He was raw in his draft year, but the offensive potential was evident given his puck-moving abilities and mobility. The Maple Leafs definitely could use some of that in the lineup given their current situation.