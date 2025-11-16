Maple Leafs Rumoured Interest in Andersson is a Match, But He Won’t Be Cheap

To say that the Toronto Maple Leafs need help on defense is a major understatement and the last five games with disappointing results have proved it. They’ve given up 22 goals, 37.4 shots per game and the number of poor defensive breakouts, turnovers, odd man rushes and breakaways continue to be the reason why they’re outside of a playoff spot.

While it’s on the players to figure everything out and actually play with a consistent effort and mindset, the team is still trying to find answers through the trade route. They’ve already picked up Troy Stecher on waivers to try and patch things up until a more permanent solution comes along. While it’ll be tough for general manager Brad Treliving to make any sort of move to try and bring in an impact defender, rumours are already starting to pick up on Calgary Flames defender Rasmus Andersson as the Maple Leafs could be a spot to land him.

Acquiring Andersson Remains a Tough Hurdle

Last week, former Maple Leafs forward and co-host of Leafs Morning Take, Jay Rosehill, came out with some interesting information that the Maple Leafs are “working hard” to acquire Andersson. While nothing has been fully corroborated, Elliotte Friedman did mention on The Fan Hockey Show that the Maple Leafs were looking to acquire Andersson before the deadline last season.

Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson celebrates a power-play goal against the Utah Mammoth (Rob Gray-Imagn Images)

Friedman added that while they were doing what they can to get him at the time, he wonders how that approach is going to happen his time around. It’s going to be more difficult now than compared to last season for a number of reasons. The Maple Leafs lack a lot of pieces– prospects, picks and other roster pieces– in order to not just get an Andersson deal done, but any deal if they want to bring in any impact players as they can use just about anyone. In addition, because it’s the Flames, they haven’t been willing to do any deals with Toronto ever since Treliving became the general manager.

The Flames are 5-12-3 to start the season and Andersson could decide that a change of scenery might be necessary. Though it’s still going to be a tall task for the Maple Leafs if the price is high. While you want to shake things up to send a message to your team, giving up whatever little you have left in the pool is not the best way to do it. With a rumour that it’ll take Matthew Knies to get Andersson should instantly be out of the question. Knies has been one of their top players this season with 22 points in 19 games and has the willingness and mindset to compete and play hard.

While the Maple Leafs could use Andersson and his offensive upside and mobility, if Knies or even Easton Cowan is brought up, it’s better to end the talks, walk the other way and wait for him to hit the free agent market. It’s clear the Maple Leafs have interest and signing him instead of giving up assets seems to be the best direction if the price is too high to pay.

Andersson Is Ideal Target

There isn’t any doubt that Andersson would be a good fit, based on his play and familiarity alone. While the Flames haven’t been great and are further down the standings, if the Maple Leafs can afford the price he would be a welcoming addition as he’d improve the depth as a right-shot defender.

If there’s one thing that Andersson excels at, it’s blocking shots and getting pucks on net. He has 33 blocks and has the fifth most shots this season among defenders with 47, which would rank him in the 98th percentile in the league. That alone would put him first on the Maple Leafs ahead of Morgan Rielly (32) as they need more volume of shots from the point in order to create more second chance opportunities. He has registered 15 speed bursts over 20 mph, showing that he’s quick to get to top speed which would help with the breakouts and transitional game.

Even at five-on-five, Andersson’s numbers are respectable. He has a strong goals for percentage of 56%, an expected goals for percentage of 51.52% and a high danger chances for percentage of 51.26%. While Andersson brings a lot to the table and has the skillset the Maple Leafs need, he also brings something the team would like to cut out from their game as that’s been the cause of their disappointing 2025-26 season.

Andersson has given the puck away 33 times this season and last season, he gave the puck away 107 times. While the defensive play for the Maple Leafs has been concerning, he brings more puck-moving abilities than the current defensive core. Something like that can be overlooked if he’s able to break the puck out and do it in a way where the team won’t get hemmed in their own zone constantly. That lack of mobility is what has caused the Maple Leafs to be as poor defensively as they have been. If he’s able to execute in a way this current defensive unit hasn’t, then it’ll provide a strong boost to the blue line.

Acquiring Andersson is definitely going to be a tall task this time around, given the lack of assets and other hurdles that have come up. He provides more upside than some of the other defenders on this team and while you could shake things up and make a trade, it’s best to wait things out when he becomes a free agent. The team needs to get out of this mess and a trade may not help fully.

