Projected Lineups for Golden Knights vs Wild- 11/16/25

The Vegas Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild square off for a Sunday evening matchup at Grand Casino Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

6 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, SCRIPPS, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Braeden Bowman

Pavel Dorofeyev — Tomas Hertl — Mitch Marner

Brandon Saad — Brett Howden — Reilly Smith

Cole Reinhardt — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin — Kaedan Korczak

Jeremy Lauzon — Zach Whitecloud

Carl Lindbom

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Mark Stone (upper body)

Status report

Neither team skated with each playing the second of a back to back. Vegas won at the St. Louis Blues 4-1 and Minnesota defeated the Anaheim Ducks 2-0 on Saturday.

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman– Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Liam Ohgren — Danila Yurov– Vinnie Hinostroza

Marcus Foligno — Ben Jones — Yakov Trenin

Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Zeev Buium — Daemon Hunt

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Tyler Pitlick, David Jiricek

Injured: Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower body), Vladamir Tarasenko (lower body), Marco Rossi (lower body)

Status report

Tarasenko, a forward, is day to day and could play. … Zuccarello played Saturday despite being ill.

