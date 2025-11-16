Projected Lineups for Golden Knights vs Wild- 11/16/25

The Vegas Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild square off for a Sunday evening matchup at Grand Casino Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS (8-4-5) at WILD (8-7-4)
6 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, SCRIPPS, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Braeden Bowman
Pavel Dorofeyev — Tomas Hertl — Mitch Marner
Brandon Saad — Brett Howden — Reilly Smith
Cole Reinhardt — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin — Kaedan Korczak
Jeremy Lauzon — Zach Whitecloud
Carl Lindbom
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton
Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Mark Stone (upper body)
Status report
Neither team skated with each playing the second of a back to back. Vegas won at the St. Louis Blues 4-1 and Minnesota defeated the Anaheim Ducks 2-0 on Saturday.
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman– Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Liam Ohgren — Danila Yurov– Vinnie Hinostroza
Marcus Foligno — Ben Jones — Yakov Trenin
Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Zeev Buium — Daemon Hunt
Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Tyler Pitlick, David Jiricek
Injured: Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower body), Vladamir Tarasenko (lower body), Marco Rossi (lower body)
Status report
Tarasenko, a forward, is day to day and could play. … Zuccarello played Saturday despite being ill.
