Maple Leafs Claim Stecher Off Waivers, Place Stolarz On IR

The Toronto Maple Leafs have made more roster moves. The first move is claiming defensemen Troy Stecher off of waivers from the Edmonton Oilers.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Defence Could Benefit From a Change of Personnel

In a corresponding move, they have placed Anthony Stolarz on injury reverse (IR), retroactive to November 11th. Which was the game against the Boston Bruins when he was first hurt.

Maple Leafs Claim Stecher

The main piece of information with these roster moves is the claiming of Stecher off of waivers. As of right now, they are without Chris Tanev, and have called up Dakota Mermis and Philippe Myers. Now, they have added a ninth NHL defensemen to their roster.

Troy Stecher, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Some hockey experts would say that this is good, they are adding another NHL defensemen to their roster. However, that typically only matters when a team is in the playoffs. And, right now the Maple Leafs are closer to the basement of the Division and Conference than they are to the top, so, it is an interesting move.

Stecher, 31, has played in six games with the Oiler but has yet to record a point. In his career, he has 117 career points, with 95 of them coming as assists in 556 career games. He has experience playing for Brad Treliving, when he played 20 games for the club during the 2022-23 season.

It’ll be interesting to see if that means Tanev could be out for a little bit longer and they wanted some insurance on the blue line.