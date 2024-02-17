Maple Leafs’ Ideal Defense Target Should Be Rasmus Andersson

As the trade deadline approaches, so does the ramping of rumours and potential names that could be in play. With the Toronto Maple Leafs being in the market for a defenseman, they have been linked to a number of names that could benefit the team, especially the Calgary Flames.

Recently, ESPN’s Kevin Weekes reported that there has been interest in Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson. As the Maple Leafs were interested in Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov (before he got dealt), Andersson would be a very intriguing option for the Maple Leafs if he’s made available. There’s a lot to like with Andersson’s game as he’s a very well-rounded defenseman and checks off a lot of the boxes in terms of being a fit.

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire as Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving looks to try and bring in players he knows well from his time with the Flames. Considering how the Maple Leafs need an upgrade on their blue line– as the concerns remain– he could be a significant addition.

Andersson Brings Intensity and Results

What if I were to tell you that out of all the defensemen the Flames have to offer, Andersson is the most ideal fit for the Maple Leafs. Tanev does have that stay-at-home defense mentality, but his age and injury history are a concern. Even Noah Hanifin has his offensive upside, though it’s not likely they’d make a move for him.

Andersson brings a strong combination of what both Tanev and Hanifin can do. He’s got the size, the puck moving abilities, the ability to block shots (121 this season) and is a right-hand shot, something the team really needs to bring in. Offensively, he’s just as impactful as he has shown to be very productive the last three seasons, including this one. Andersson ranks tied for second in points on the Flames with 127 since 2021-22, a 0.60 points per game rate. This includes a 50-point season in 2021-22, 49 points last season and 28 this season. In addition, he’s ahead of Hanifin in points (116) during that span.

Even Andersson’s underlying numbers remain strong and while this season has been trying for the Flames, he still manages to be a factor at five-on-five. Here’s a breakdown of key metrics this season and the previous two.

Season CF% GF% SCF% HDCF% HDGF% 2021-22 54.97 59.06 55.27 56 53.97 2022-23 53.29 53.97 52.52 52.04 57.14 2023-24 49.66 52.87 47.23 47.58 54.55

While some of Andersson’s numbers are down, mainly in shot attempts and generating chances, he has been known to do that consistently in the past. He’s averaged at least 250 shot attempts each season listed and has a strong rate of getting pucks on net, something the Maple Leafs need more from their defense. He’s got a powerful shot and can play with a bit of an edge that can be a factor in the postseason. Aside from Morgan Rielly, the Maple Leafs don’t have another strong puck-moving defender that can play with pace.

Contract a Selling Point

The biggest thing that makes Andersson appealing for all NHL teams would be his affordable contract. Andersson is signed for the next two seasons after this one at a cap hit of $4.55 million, a contract that Treliving signed back in 2020. While there needs to be some movement in regards to the cap, but anything under $5 million would be a great addition for the Maple Leafs. On top of it, he doesn’t have a no trade clause.

The reason why the Maple Leafs would be all over this is that he would be more than just a rental with his term. Given how this team may not be willing to pay the price for rentals and deplete their draft capital, bringing in a player that can be impactful for longer than a playoff push is ideal.

It also helps out with their situation in the future as he would be under contract along with Rielly. They would be your two top, go-to defenders that have strong offensive upside. Jake McCabe would still be signed for another season and T.J. Brodie’s $5 million contract would be off the books and that would free up some space. If you can re-sign him to a cheaper deal that would be beneficial as well as signing a name like Tanev in the offseason. There’s also re-signing Simon Benoit, who has surprised many with his play as of late.

If they were to bring in Andersson, it definitely gives them the defensive depth as well as the size and energy that he can bring on the backend. He’s exactly the kind of player you want for a playoff push this season, but for the next two after that.

Price Would be Worth it

Much like the price paid to acquire Jake McCabe before last year’s deadline, bringing in a player with term on their contract like Andersson is going to be high, but it’ll be well worth it. Especially if the Maple Leafs’ first-rounder is involved as opposed to a second-round pick, which they don’t have like when they acquired McCabe.

There’s also the possibility that the Maple Leafs could be looking at players in a larger package in which the first maybe used as Elliott Friedman and Jeff Marek mentioned in 32 Thoughts: The Podcast (17:30 mark). Whether that is Tanev, Hanifin, or now Andersson they could use that pick to bring in multiple assets along with other pieces like prospects and roster players. However, if you do go with either Tanev or Hanifin, there’s no guarantee that they can stick around longer than this season.

It would be safer to go with someone like Andersson, who is essentially two players in one with value on his contract. To go along with that first-round pick, there’s potential for adding a mid-tier prospect and a roster piece. You could look at Nick Abruzzese as a prospect as he played with Flames prospect Matthew Coronato in 2021-22 for Harvard University. With Andersson coming in, Treliving could also look at moving either Nick Robertson or Timothy Liljegren as a young roster piece.

Andersson’s value is very high and if his name is on the market, the Maple Leafs shouldn’t hesitate to look into and acquire him. He’s got the size, offensive production and the energy to be a difference maker on the right side for the team going forward. He’s multiple players packaged into one and it’ll be well worth the price.

