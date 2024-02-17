NHL Rumors: Bruins, Rangers, Blue Jackets, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the domestic abuse charge against Milan Lucic was dropped on Friday and his case will not go to trial. While legally not in trouble, what is his status with the Boston Bruins? Meanwhile, Blake Wheeler has been ruled out for the rest of the 2023-24 season. Boone Jenner is not being traded by the Columbus Blue Jackets. Finally, the Montreal Canadiens have tried to move a goaltender, but the market isn’t there.

Lucic Not Returning to Bruins Despite Legal Issues Ending

Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic had a domestic violence charge dropped on Friday, encountering a hurdle as his wife, Brittany, invoked marital privilege, refusing to testify. The 35-year-old NHL star, who had initially pleaded not guilty, faced an assault and battery charge concerning a November 18, 2023, altercation at their North End condo.

Milan Lucic, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

According to Anna Meiler of WBZ out of Boston, “Milan Lucic’s case will not go to trial. The judge denied the Commonwealth’s request to include the 911 call as evidence.” She further notes, “His wife is also not testifying. With no evidence, there will be no trial.” The dropped charge brings a resolution to the legal proceedings for Lucic.

All that said, it doesn’t appear as though Lucic will return to the Bruins this season. As per a statement from the Bruins: “Milan Lucic will remain on indefinite leave from the organization for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. The Boston Bruins organization supports Milan and his family as he continues his personal rehabilitation.”

Blake Wheeler Out for the Season

On Friday, the New York Rangers faced a major setback as veteran forward Blake Wheeler was ruled out for the rest of the regular NHL season. Wheeler, a seasoned 16-year NHL veteran, has been placed on LTIR (Long-Term Injured Reserve) due to a significant lower-body injury, preventing his return until, at the earliest, the postseason. The severity of the injury raises concerns about his participation in the upcoming playoffs.

Wheeler, who inked a one-year, $800,000 free-agent deal with the Rangers, opted for a less lucrative offer after his buyout by the Winnipeg Jets. His choice to join the Rangers was motivated by the desire to chase a Stanley Cup. This development is disheartening and it looks like he’s not going to get a chance to see things through.

Blue Jackets Are Not Trading Boone Jenner

Jeff Marek spoke with the new GM of the Blue Jackets, John Davidson on Friday. Davidson made it clear that despite any speculation, forward Booner Jenner is not being traded. When asked how frequently teams are calling Columbus about Jenner, Davidson said quite often. However, he noted, “I’m being very transparent, we get a lot of calls on Boone, but Boone’s not going anywhere. Boone doesn’t want to go anywhere.”

Davidson dismissed the team’s controversial reputation as dramatic and unappealing as baseless “malarky,” clarifying that it is far from the truth. He understands the talk, given the season’s organizational soap opera this season, but stressed that no players have told him they want to leave.

Canadiens Not Happy with Goalie Trade Market

Speaking with the Got Yer’ Back podcast, Canadiens GM Kent Hughes said he did try to trade one of his goaltenders this season. He just hasn’t been able to get the return he’d like. Hughes explained:

“…we have been focused on looking for a trade partner to move a goalie out. The goaltending market hasn’t been very active, as we know. I think there’s listen; there are so many different elements to move the goalie than just saying, ‘Hey, we got a goalie and you put a for sale sign outside your house, and your business is done in a day, so to speak.’

The goal is to find the right fit before the trade deadline. However, Hughes explained that maneuverability among other teams poses a challenge and no promises can be made because the other clubs need to make corresponding moves. He said that going into the next season with three goalies is not anticipated, and the plan is to resolve the situation before then. The timeline depends to some extent on teams in the goalie market and their ability to make it happen.