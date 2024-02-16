Rangers Lose Blake Wheeler for the Year; Recall Matt Rempe

During Thursday’s New York Rangers game, a concerning incident unfolded when Blake Wheeler and Jayden Struble collided along the boards. This collision caused Wheeler to fall in a distressing manner, leading to his leg bending at an unnatural angle. In an attempt to rise, he was unable to stand without assistance, signaling the severity of his injury. He was promptly aided off the ice and taken straight to the locker room for immediate attention.

Blake Wheeler, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Post-game, head coach Peter Laviolette expressed his distress over the incident, highlighting Wheeler’s significance to the team and the unfortunate nature of the event. “He’s a veteran player who came here for a reason, to see something like that happen, that’s tough” Laviolette remarked.

Today, it was confirmed that Wheeler will miss the remainder of the regular season due to his injury. However, there remains a glimmer of hope for his return in the playoffs, contingent upon the progress of his rehabilitation (From “Blake Wheeler out for season with leg injury in major Rangers blow,” New York Post, Feb. 16, 2024). While the possibility of Wheeler rejoining the lineup for the postseason appears slim, his potential comeback could provide a significant boost to the Rangers should they advance deep into the playoffs. This development adds a layer of anticipation to the team’s playoff aspirations, as Wheeler’s experience and skill on the ice are invaluable assets to the Rangers’ quest for the Stanley Cup.

Wheeler’s Injury: A Moment of Concern for the Rangers

Wheeler, with his contribution of 21 points across 54 games, has been a significant acquisition for the Rangers, offering considerable value to the team’s lineup. His performance up until last night’s injury demonstrated his importance on the ice. However, the severity of the injury sustained during Thursday’s game has ended his season, and there’s a looming concern that it could potentially threaten his career.

Related: Rangers Waive Tyler Pitlick, Send Down Matt Rempe

The Rangers, who are already facing challenges with their depth at the right wing position, find themselves in a difficult situation following Wheeler’s injury. Given the circumstances, the team may find it imperative to explore the trade market in order to strengthen their roster.

Matt Rempe’s Opportunity Following Wheeler’s Injury

In response to Wheeler’s lower-body injury, the Rangers have recalled Matt Rempe from the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Hartford Wolf Pack. This move is not just a reaction to the immediate gap left by Wheeler’s injury but also a strategic decision to ensure that the team remains robust and competitive. Rempe, who had previously been with the Rangers as a healthy scratch for the game against the Calgary Flames on Feb. 12, now finds an opportunity to prove his mettle on the ice.

The Rempe call-up brings the Rangers’ forward count back to 13, a crucial adjustment as the team prepares for the upcoming Stadium Series game against the New York Islanders on Sunday. Rempe, alongside Alex Belzile, will now be in contention for a spot in the lineup, offering both players a significant opportunity to contribute to the team’s efforts in a high-profile encounter.