Possible Deadline Deal Out Columbus Now Unavailable for Oilers

If the Edmonton Oilers were thinking about trying to trade for Boone Jenner out of Columbus, they’ll need to make other plans. The forward — who may or may not have been available according to rumors from certain insiders — was officially taken off the market by the Blue Jackets on Friday. That’s assuming he was ever really on it.

With some major organizational changes in Columbus on Thursday, Jenner’s status with the Blue Jackets was made crystal clear. GM Jarmo Kekalainen was relieved of his duties and John Davidson has taken over the day-to-day operations of the club, thus trade talks that may have happened will start fresh. And, it was made evident by Davidson on Friday that Jenner is not available.

Meaning, that if the Oilers were looking in that direction, they would have to look elsewhere.

Davidson Says “Boone’s Not Going Anywhere”

Jeff Marek had Davidson on his show Friday. Davidson said the forward is not being traded and when asked about how often teams are calling Columbus, Davidson acknowledged it was often. He added, “I’m being very transparent, we get a lot of calls on Boone, but Boone’s not going anywhere. Boone doesn’t want to go anywhere.”

Davidson highlighted Jenner’s commitment to Columbus, expressing that he desires to conclude his career there, actively seeking to contribute to the process of turning that club around. Davidson added that contrary to rumors, no player has requested to depart Columbus. Addressing speculation surrounding the team, Davidson dismissed it as baseless “malarky,” acknowledging the ongoing drama but emphasizing its inaccuracy.

Oilers Were Considered a Team With Potential Interest

Connor McDavid’s somewhat surprising pick of Jenner during the NHL All-Star Game Draft ignited trade speculations among Oilers fans. There was nothing officially linking the two teams in conversations, but social media buzz and some analyst comments suggested the Oilers would have loved Jenner as a fit if he was ever to be moved. Frankly, who wouldn’t like Jenner on their team? He’s got all the tools to help any contending club.

In the end, while there was speculation for a window time around the All-Star game, talk didn’t get much louder than some initial speculation. The Oilers leaned more toward names like Jake Guentzel and Jordan Eberle, according to other sources.

But, as reports surfaced that Eberle might sign an extension in Seattle and Guentzel was injured and ruled out for up to four weeks, Jenner became an interesting idea again.

Blue Jackets Plan to Keep Jenner

Regardless of what other changes the Blue Jackets make as they go through a transition in management, one thing is clear now: Jenner is officially not on the market. He would have to change his stance and ask out, which Davidson suggested is not about to happen anytime soon.

Considering the assets the Blue Jackets could get in return should they explore a trade, time will tell if sticking with Jenner is the right play. He’s got three seasons left on this deal (including this one) and at a reasonable cap hit ($3.75 million). The Blue Jackets have all sorts of cap space to play with and a strong pool of young prospects. Moving Jenner would fetch the team a considerable return.

But, if Jenner doesn’t want to go anywhere, it does benefit the Blue Jackets to keep a player who wants to remain on the club. It would only add more drama if the organization asked him to consider supplying a list of eight teams he wouldn’t want to join this season.