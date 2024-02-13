Rangers Waive Tyler Pitlick, Send Down Matt Rempe

The New York Rangers announced they have placed right-winger Tyler Pitlick on waivers. This move follows the recent call-up of Adam Edstrom from the Hartford Wolf Pack, who filled Pitlick’s slot in the Rangers’ impressive 2-0 victory over the Calgary Flames. With Pitlick’s departure, the Rangers’ roster now includes just 12 forwards, sparking speculation about potential upcoming roster moves. It could be either a call-up from the Wolf Pack or perhaps a trade is in the works.

Tyler Pitlick, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Interestingly, the Rangers also sent down right-winger Matt Rempe, who is waivers-exempt, today. This action opens up speculation on potential promotions for players like Alex Belzile, Brennan Othmann, Adam Sýkora and Brett Berard. However, it would be unexpected for the Rangers to have any of these players merely sit as healthy scratches rather than accruing valuable ice time in Hartford.

Rangers Place Tyler Pitlick on Waivers

Pitlick, known for his role as a consistent presence on the fourth line, contributed four points across 34 games. While his scoring this season may not jump off the page, Pitlick has been valued for his high-energy play, an attribute that could make him an appealing addition to the bottom lines of several NHL teams seeking to bolster their depth and tenacity. That could lead to him being claimed off of waivers, but the Rangers clearly do not seem to be concerned with that possibility.

Rangers Send Rempe to Hartford

Matt Rempe, after a recent recall from the Hartford Wolf Pack, spent a singular game with the team, observing from the press box as a healthy scratch. Rempe shares a notable physical stature with Adam Edstrom — each stand at an imposing 6-foot-8 — and is characterized as a physical forward suited for a bottom-six role. Throughout the current season, he has accrued 12 points over 43 games with Hartford, showcasing his potential contribution to the team’s depth and physical play in the bottom six.

Adam Edstrom’s Emergence

After the Rangers placed Pitlick on waivers, it’s becoming increasingly apparent Edstrom is set to secure his spot on the Rangers’ for the foreseeable future. This development almost certainly means Edstrom’s days with Hartford are behind him for this season. In his first two games on Broadway, Edstrom hasn’t just showcased the expected imposing size and physical prowess; he’s also surprised many with his skillful play.

He made an immediate impact by scoring a goal in his very first NHL game against the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 15, 2023. Selected in the sixth round of the 2019 draft, Edstrom’s performance suggests he’s more than ready for an extended evaluation with the Rangers, potentially securing a consistent role within their bottom six.

