NHL Rumors: Flames, Flyers, Maple Leafs, Devils, Avalanche

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Calgary Flames aren’t just talking about trading Noah Hanifin and Chris Tanev. They are also listening to trade interest on defenseman Rasmus Andersson. Meanwhile, Daniel Briere talked about the Flyers’ approach to the trade deadline, specifically when it comes to Sean Walker. Are the Toronto Maple Leafs trying to scrape a package together to acquire a defenseman, and to no avail? Have the New Jersey Devils given up on trying to acquire Jacob Markstrom? Finally, was there anything to the Jake Allen and Colorado Avalanche rumors?

Flames Getting Trade Interest on Rasmus Andersson

Reports initially focused on potential trades involving Noah Hanifin and Chris Tanev, signaling changes to the Flames’ defensive lineup. However, according to insider Kevin Weekes, a new player has emerged in trade discussions. It appears that Rasmus Andersson has caught the attention of other NHL teams.

Rasmus Andersson, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Weekes disclosed, “I’ve received information that [Rasmus] Andersson is also garnering interest. With his age and a $4.5M AAV for the next two years, he presents an appealing option for potential suitors.” This intel indicates that Andersson, thanks to his youth and advantageous contract terms, has become a coveted commodity in the trade market.

Briere Evaluating Everything Ahead of the Trade Deadline

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic spoke with Flyers’ GM Daniele Briere and was told that the Flyers love where they’re at this season, but there’s still plenty to consider going into the trade deadline. Likely sellers, the biggest name available out of Philly is defenseman Sean Walker.

On where things will go with Walker, “It’s too early to tell. We’d like to keep him, but at the same time, we have to evaluate everything,” said Briere. LeBrun added:

Personally, I don’t see a world in which a rebuilding team like the Flyers can afford to lose Walker for nothing on July 1, no matter where they are in the standings right now. That’s why I think a trade is more likely than not. source – ‘LeBrun rumblings: Flyers’ trade plans, Leafs’ defense targets, Devils working on Markstrom and more’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 02/16/2024

The Flyers are trying to secure a first-round pick in any Walker trade. So far, one hasn’t been offered.

Teams Don’t Want What Maple Leafs Are Piecing Together in Trade Offers

I took a look yesterday at a trade proposal tossed out on Valentine’s Day between the Flames and the Maple Leafs, explaining reasons I didn’t think it was a good deal for the Maple Leafs. One of the ideas floating around is that Toronto would stack up a bunch of assets and try to move them for the piece they feel they need. LeBrun reports that the Leafs are trying to go that route.

According to the NHL insider, Maple Leafs’ GM Treliving is exhibiting a sense of urgency in his calls to other teams. The Leafs, facing a need for not one but two defensive upgrades, intensified their efforts in the trade market but don’t have the second-round picks and other assets some teams are asking for. They’d also prefer not to move their first-rounder. Their idea? Toss out a bunch of lower picks and other assets and see if someone bites. No one is.

During a recent Insider Trading segment on TSN, Chris Johnston reports Toronto tried to do with the Calgary Flames for Chris Tanev, and GM Craig Conroy balked at the idea. LeBrun writes, “But as I’ve reported before, my understanding is that Flames GM Craig Conroy has made it clear to Treliving that it’s going to take Toronto’s first-round pick to get Tanev.”

The Maple Leafs have reportedly also reached out to the Flyers about Walker and the Nashville Predators about Alexandre Carrier. It seems the Leafs have left no stone unturned in their pursuit of a defenseman.

Devils Still Looking for a Goalie

LeBrun believes that the New Jersey Devils haven’t closed the door on a Jacob Markstrom trade. He reports the trade fell apart over retained salary, but the two sides could talk again. In the meantime, the Devils have also kicked tires on the likes of Juuse Saros, John Gibson and Jake Allen, among other goalies.

Avalanche Weren’t Close on Jake Allen Trade

There was a rumor on Thursday that Allen might have been traded to the Colorado Avalanche, but that report was inaccurate. The two teams haven’t spoken in days, even though there were preliminary conversations about such a deal.