3 Goalies the Devils Should Target Before the Trade Deadline

The trade deadline is on March 8, so teams are thinking and strategizing, analyzing players and which pieces are interesting for the roster composition. The position in the standings and injuries also influence how each team will work to improve performance throughout the rest of the season.

In this scenario, the New Jersey Devils clearly have the challenge of improving its defense, especially the goaltender position. It is a fact that offensively, the team already demonstrates a lot of potential; the recent signings have had good effects and given positive results.

It is no wonder that in 2022-23, the Devils broke their own wins record during the regular season (52 wins, 112 points). But the defense still leaves much to be desired. Last season, Vitek Vanecek did a good job but dropped in production during the playoffs.

Akira Schmid emerged and played well, too. But in the 2023-24 season, he also fell short of expectations, went to the minors, perhaps to regain confidence, and returned with Vanecek’s injury to be Nico Daws’ backup. Daws gained space, but he is still inexperienced and needs more games and solidity.

Given this panorama, some very interesting options can be found in the market for the Devils, either to seek a place in the playoffs in 2023-24 or to prepare for the coming seasons. Check out three goalkeepers who would be of great value in Newark.

Jacob Markstrom

Jacob Markstrom signed a six-year, $36 million contract with the Calgary Flames in 2020-21. He is 34 years old and has a lot of experience in the league. Since 2010-11, when he started with the Florida Panthers, the Swede has accumulated 470 games, 209 wins, 20 shutouts, 2.71 goals against average (GAA), and a .910 save percentage (SV%). That alone would be enough to say that he fits very well with the Devils.

Jacob Markstrom, Calgary Flames, is a good option for the Devils. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Additionally, his size and playing style have always drawn a lot of attention. Markstrom also seems to have found his good form again this season, having won seven of the last 10 games. Currently, he has 17 wins, 2.50 GAA, .916 SV%, and two shutouts. He is one of the most reliable goaltenders this season, maintaining a save percentage of .925 or higher in nine out of his last 12 starts, including the past five consecutive contests.

He ranks 10th in wins in the league, playing for the Calgary Flames, who are fifth in the Pacific Division and fourth in the wild card race. Like every player, it is normal to have ups and downs, but Markstrom has always played an important role wherever he is. Overall, he is a solid, experienced goalkeeper who will add to the Devils’ roster.

Juuse Saros

Finnish goaltender Juuse Saros is one of the key names for the Nashville Predators. After being Pekka Rinne’s backup, he emerged as a star in the franchise. He currently has a four-year, $20 million contract that runs through the 2024-25 season. He played in two editions of the NHL All-Star Game (2022, 2023). In 2021-22, Saros went 38-25-3 with a 2.64 GAA, .918 SV%, and four shutouts to become a finalist for the Vezina Trophy, awarded to the league’s best goaltender.

At just 28 years old, the goalkeeper has playoff experience, 328 regular-season games in his career, 167 wins, 22 shutouts, 2.63 GAA, and .917 SV%. However, he has a more modest record in 2023-24. In 13 games since January, he is 5-7-1, with a 20-20-2 record, 2.97 GAA, and a .903 save percentage in 42 starts.

Juuse Saros facing Jesper Bratt. Will they be teammates? (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Much of this is due to the Predators team as a whole, so Saros could be a good fit, and coming to NJ would be an opportunity for him to rediscover his best game and contribute to the Devils’ ambitions.

Marc-Andre Fleury

Marc-Andre Fleury has been in the NHL since 2003-04. Despite his age (38) and the possibility of retirement, he is an interesting option to monitor. He was the fourth goalie in NHL history to play at least 1000 games, along with Martin Brodeur (1266), Roberto Luongo (1044), and Patrick Roy (1029).

His resumé is very successful: three Stanley Cup Championships (2008-09, 2015-16, 2016-17), and a Vezina Trophy and William M. Jennings Trophy (both in 2020-21) at age 36. Most of his career was spent with the Pittsburgh Penguins, but he played for three years with the Vegas Golden Knights, when he was selected in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft. In 2021, he signed a one-year contract with the Chicago Blackhawks.

His latest contract was with his current team, the Minnesota Wild, sits at two years, $7 million and expires this summer, meaning he will become an unrestricted free agent, which should attract the attention of several teams. In addition to his ability and contractual situation, the goalkeeper has a lower salary base, and the Wild do not seem to be a playoff contender this season, ranking sixth in the Central Division and sixth for a Wild Card spot. If the Devils acquire Fleury, it will be a low-cost negotiation for a player with experience and acrobatic saves.

Obviously, there are other options on the market, from more experienced goalkeepers to newcomers with good numbers. But Markstrom, Saros, and Fleury seem more available on the market and with good profiles for the Devils. If the Newark team acquires one of them, either now in 2023-24 or for the coming seasons, along with adjustments or other acquisitions on the defensive side, the Devils will certainly improve a lot and establish themselves as a Stanley Cup contender.