Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Samsonov & Nylander  

In a too-thrilling-than-it-had-to-be game at Scotiabank Arena, the Toronto Maple Leafs gave up another two-goal lead to allow the visiting Philadelphia Flyers to push them to overtime. Fortunately, the Maple Leafs won the overtime draw, played it perfectly, and won in less than a minute. They held onto the puck until a fresh William Nylander jumped on in a change, took a great pass from Timothy Liljegren, and scored the game-winning goal.

Unlike Tuesday’s game on Feb. 13 when the depth players carried the game against the St. Louis Blues, this time (other than Nylander) two key Maple Leafs players carried the team. First, Ilya Samsonov held a sluggish team in the game until Auston Matthews came out roaring in the second period with a natural hat trick. Those two were the difference between winning and losing this game.

Item One: Auston Matthews Has Now Scored 45 Goals

Matthews had a remarkable game, scoring three goals in seven minutes and 49 seconds. These goals would have been all the team needed had the Maple Leafs played solid defence and made smarter plays to control the lead. In the end, Matthews provided the offensive boost the Maple Leafs had to have. His elite goal-scoring ability is – at least this season – second to none. His timely goals turned the game on its head and ensured a victory for Toronto.

It was Matthews’ first natural hat trick of his career. His accomplishment tied the Maple Leafs’ single-season hat trick record (with the fifth hat trick of the season and 12th of his career) and broke the franchise record for multi-goal games. Now with 45 goals in 51 games, he’s on pace to become the first NHLer to hit 70 since 1992-93. That’s more than 30 seasons ago. His remarkable game proves once again that he’s the league’s premier goal scorer. It won’t be long before he earns his place as one of the Maple Leafs’ all-time greats.

Item Two: Ilya Samsonov Deserved Better After Holding His Team in the Game

Although he gave up three goals, Samsonov had an impressive game between the pipes for the Maple Leafs. On the night, he made 29 saves; and, as noted, he held his team in the game when they came out sluggish in the first period. After giving up an early shorthanded goal, he stopped the pucks he needed to stop until Matthews carried the team to the lead. The two late third-period goals that tied the game and forced overtime for the Flyers were the result of poor Maple Leafs defensive decisions. As noted, he played better than the three goals given up suggested.

Regardless of what was happening in front of him, Samsonov looked composed and focused in the crease. His recent success suggests that he’s back from whatever was happening during his huge funk late in the 2023 calendar year. He now has put up a 6-1-0 record over his last seven starts and has given up only 14 goals in that seven-game span. Samsonov is once again looking like a reliable option in the crease.

Item Three: William Nylander Scores Game-Winner

In a crucial moment of overtime, Nylander capitalized on an opportunity created by Liljegren’s great pass to score the game-winning goal just 54 seconds into the extra frame. Despite dealing with some sort of illness, Nylander still mustered the energy to fire a shot between Samuel Ersson‘s pads from the slot. It put an end to a sloppy, mistake-ridden game by his team. Unlike Tuesday night’s strong win over the Blues, their 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers was likely better than they deserved.

Morgan Rielly and William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrate an overtime goal during Game 3 of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

This goal not only highlighted Nylander’s ability to come through in the clutch but also emphasized his knack for capitalizing on scoring chances when it mattered most. After a bit of a drought, he has had a recent offensive resurgence. He now has put up seven points in his last four games (including four goals).

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

In a game filled with ups and downs, both Samsonov and Matthews’ remarkable games stood out. The Flyers were able to capitalize on the Maple Leafs’ mistakes; however, at the end of the night, the team pulled out a much-needed win. Matthews and Nylander provided the scoring heroics, but Mitch Marner added three assists and Liljegren added two.

There were flaws in the team’s play. These included costly penalties and defensive lapses. However, a win was needed and the team produced it. Now they will look to build on the momentum when they play the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night.