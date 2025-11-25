Flames News & Rumours: Maloney, Kadri, Andersson & More

In this week’s edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumours, Don Maloney has set off the fan base following a few interviews which were not well received. Meanwhile, the organization seems to remain very hesitant when it comes to trading Nazem Kadri. In other news, Rasmus Andersson was named the NHL’s first star of the week. Last, but certainly not least, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced a suspension to Dallas Stars forward Mikko Rantanen after a dirty check on Matt Coronato.

Fans Not Happy with Maloney

There was fear from the Flames fan base that despite being dead last in the NHL standings, management may not be open to the idea of a rebuild. Based on some recent comments from president of hockey operations Don Maloney, those fears are quite valid.

Maloney did both an on-camera interview with Sportsnet’s Brendan Parker, along with a sit down which was written by Sportsnet’s Eric Francis. In both, he gave answers that suggest this team is not interested in tearing things down despite it appearing to be the best option at this point.

“I know everybody wants this rebuild, retool, to see the young players,” Maloney said to Parker. “We’re just determined not to throw young players in before they’re ready. It doesn’t work, it’s no good for your culture. We go into the season wanting to win hockey games. We expect to be a playoff team. That’s how we have to enter, in our minds, every season.”

Any hope that this management regime would lead into a tank for a draft class that includes the likes of Gavin McKenna is essentially gone following these comments. While this team could still very well pick first overall in 2026, it won’t be due to intent from management.

Flames Not Focusing on Trading Kadri

Prior to Maloney speaking this past week, there had been plenty of speculation about a potential Nazem Kadri trade. The 35-year-old continues to be a very good player with 18 points through 24 games, and would be of interest to many teams around the league. Despite being a bottoming team, however, the Flames don’t seem to have any intention of moving Kadri.

Nazem Kadri, Calgary Flames (Sergei Belski-Imagn Images)

“I think we need more Kadris, not less,” Maloney said during his sit-down interview with Francis. “We need more of that winning.”

Whether the Flames truly intend to keep Kadri, or are perhaps not wanting to tip their hand, remains to be seen. What is known is that there would be plenty of times lining up to make a move for the veteran, who is under contract through the 2028-29 season.

Andersson Receives League-Wide Recognition

One of the more positive storylines this season for the Flames has been the play of Rasmus Andersson. After struggling throughout the 2024-25 campaign, the 29-year-old has put together a solid bounce-back season, which includes a current five-game point streak in which he’s accumulated two goals and ten points.

Thanks to this current streak, Andersson was named the NHL’s first star of the week. He’s managed 16 points in 24 games all together, which will certainly help with his trade value ahead of the deadline. Being that he’s set to become an unrestricted free agent at seasons end, the expectation is that he will be traded in the coming months.

Rantanen Gets One-Game Suspension

Those watching Saturday’s game between the Flames and Dallas Stars saw a very reckless hit from forward Mikko Rantanen on Matt Coronato. The hit was deemed a five-minute major and a game misconduct, marking the second misconduct Rantanen had received that week.

Mikko Rantanen, Dallas Stars (Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)

Given the NHL’s rule of an automatic ban for receiving a second game misconduct in the physical infractions category before playing 41 consecutive games, Rantanen was immediately given the one-game suspension. That may have not been enough in the eyes of the Flames, though, as head coach Ryan Huska made his thoughts on the check very clear.

“I thought it was a terrible hit,” Huska told reporters postgame. “Didn’t we just see that on TV? I didn’t think it was a good hit.”

Looking Ahead for the Flames

The Flames, who are currently on a three-game winning streak, will be back in action on Wednesday as they look to make it four-in-a-row versus the Tampa Bay Lightning. They will then take on the Florida Panthers on Friday, before ending their week with a game on Sunday against the Carolina Hurricanes.