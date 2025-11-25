Projecting Sweden’s Roster for the 2026 World Junior Championship

After taking home silver at the 2024 World Junior Championship, Sweden took a step back in 2025, falling in the Bronze Medal Game to Czechia. Can this projected roster help them regain that previous form and get over the hump?

Sweden’s Forwards

This forward group is the strength of Sweden’s roster. With several game-breaking talents, you can bet on at least one stealing the show every night.

Left Wing Center Right Wing Lucas Pettersson Anton Frondell Victor Eklund Ivar Stenberg Viggo Björck Wilson Björck Jack Berglund Eric Nilson Liam Danielsson Eddie Genborg Linus Eriksson Melvin Fernström Filip Ekberg Valter Lindberg

This stacked offense starts with some masterful chemistry. Anton Frondell and Victor Eklund were two of the most highly touted prospects in the 2025 NHL Draft, and they’ve been sharing the ice with Djurgårdens IF for some time now. The former has usually suited up on the wing, but he has impressed internationally down the middle with his domineering play style.

A good candidate to join the two teammates is Lucas Pettersson. His 13 points across 22 games in the demanding Swedish Hockey League (SHL) suggest he’s ready for a top-line role. He’d be a great complement to what could be one of the best trios in the tournament, should they unite.

The second line might be even more potent, though. You wouldn’t be crazy to rank Ivar Stenberg ahead of Gavin McKenna for the 2026 NHL Draft, because that’s how good the 18-year-old Swede has been. He’s tied for 12th in SHL point-scoring with 20 in 21 games. If he can add 10 more to that total, he’d trail only Daniel and Henrik Sedin for the best draft-eligible scoring season in league history. With 23 more, he’d reign supreme.

Ivar Stenberg, Team Sweden (Photo by Leila Devlin/Getty Images)

Viggo Björck torched the Swedish junior scene to historic levels, so he’s arguably not that far behind. The 17-year-old has seven points in 19 SHL games, which is no easy feat. His playmaking and vision can help this line surgically break down defenses. He and his brother, Wilson, are always in sync—uniting them may be for the best.

The third line boasts college center Eric Nilson, a second-round pick in 2025. He plays a solid two-way game, as does 2024 second-round pick Jack Berglund, who missed last year’s tournament with an injury. Liam Danielsson doesn’t belong to an NHL team, but his international experience with Sweden could land him a spot here.

The fourth line, conversely, consists of only NHL-affiliated prospects. Eddie Genborg can add a physical and scoring presence to the team, with 13 points in the SHL this season. He’s joined by returnee Linus Eriksson, who hasn’t produced much in the SHL yet, but was a 2024 second-round pick for a reason. Rounding everything out is Melvin Fernström, a third-round pick in 2024.

For the extras, it’d be hard to deny Filip Ekberg, who was absolutely scorching at the U18 World Championship for the Swedes. Valter Lindberg isn’t as dynamic, but he has tons of international experience.

Sweden’s Defensemen

Now, for the defensemen. It’s a predominantly left-shot group, but that didn’t slow Sweden down at other tournaments. Take a look at the eight-man unit:

Left Defense Right Defense Sascha Boumedienne Victor Johansson Alfons Freij Leo Sahlin Wallenius Viggo Gustafsson Felix Öhrqvist Gabriel Eliasson Karl Annborn

Sascha Boumedienne has played most of his hockey in the United States, sure, but he’s got lots of international experience with Sweden, as well. He’s the top player on this blue line, offering serious offensive upside. Victor Johansson shone at the World Junior Summer Showcase, which could earn him a big role.

A second pairing of Alfons Freij and Leo Sahlin Wallenius can competently move the puck up the ice to this team’s elite forwards. They were both second-round picks in 2024.

On the bottom pair, Viggo Gustafsson’s three points and plus-3 rating at last year’s tournament have him as a lock for this team. Felix Öhrqvist isn’t a returnee, but with experience from the U16 to U20 international levels with Sweden, he’d fit right in.

As the extras, Gabriel Eliasson and Karl Annborn can slot in nicely. The former was a second-round pick in 2024 and plays a physical role for the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), almost to a fault. Annborn, meanwhile, was taken in the seventh round in 2025 and is the only right-shot defender on this projected roster.

Sweden’s Goaltenders

Finally, we have the goaltenders. It’s a clean slate from last year’s team, as each netminder aged out. So, here’s a new-look trio:

Goaltender Love Härenstam Herman Liv Carl Axelsson

This projection has Sweden running back all three of its netminders from the 2025 World Junior Summer Showcase. As the only NHL-affiliated goalie listed, Love Härenstam gets the starting nod. Backing him up are Herman Liv and Carl Axelsson, who are playing well at the pro and junior levels, respectively.

Is there anything you’d change? Feel free to leave your thoughts in the comment section!