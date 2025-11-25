Wild Can Continue to Survive Latest Injury Bug

The Minnesota Wild haven’t been dealt the easiest hand when it comes to injuries this season; however, they’ve weathered the storm quite well and continue to do so. They struggled at the very beginning, but that can be attributed to both the absence of Mats Zuccarello and a number of other issues piled on. They seem to have finally figured their way out of their worst struggles, and they’re facing the most injuries they have so far this season.

They were without Zuccarello and Nico Sturm to begin the season, and they’ve had various one or two-game injuries over that time, which is normal during a season. They did miss Zach Bogosian for a significant amount of time, but he finally returned to the lineup.

However, they are still playing without Marco Rossi, Ryan Hartman, Vladimir Tarasenko, plus Vinnie Hinostroza, and are finding ways to win. In this article, we’ll look at how they are missing these pieces but still getting things done, starting with others stepping up.

Wild Are Still Getting Production

Although the players that are currently out for the Wild aren’t the biggest point producers on the team, they are still valuable assets. They bring in the points that aren’t on the highlight reels but help get wins regardless, and keep this team moving in the right direction. Without these key players working mostly behind the scenes, this team should’ve struggled, but instead, they found a way to thrive.

Other players like Zeev Buium, Jonas Brodin, and Danila Yurov have started to step up more and more with every game they play. While Buium isn’t exactly behind the scenes, he’s a rookie who’s becoming very comfortable in the NHL. Originally, it looked like he was going to have some issues with his transition, but he’s found his stride and has been helping this team get out of their slump.

Brodin is known for his defensive game, but jumps into the game every so often and contributes to the offense. Although more and more people are starting to give Brodin credit for his defensive efforts, he’s still underrated, and that shows even more when he produces offensively. He hasn’t tallied a lot of points, but any points from his position should be considered a bonus.

That leaves Yurov, who, like Buium, is also a rookie trying to adjust to the NHL, and again, it looked like he was going to have some troubles, but he has found his way recently. He was put on the top line due to the absence of Rossi and Hartman; he not only fit in, but he thrived. Many were nervous putting him on the first line, but he jumped right in and got involved. Thanks to these three players and the rest of the team, of course, they’ve been able to get through these recent injuries.

Wild Keeping The Same Mentality

Last season, it was all about the “next man up” mentality, and it looks like the Wild are continuing with that motto as they face injuries once again. Earlier this season, when they were missing Zuccarello and Sturm, the guys said that motto was still around, and it’s clear they are still abiding by it. They’ve had to bring up Ben Jones, Daemon Hunt, Liam Öhgren, David Jiříček, Hunter Haight, and Tyler Pitlick this season, and while some have done better than others, they’ve all found ways to impact the lineup, again, some in better ways than others.

Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov celebrates his goal with right wing Danila Yurov and center Mats Zuccarello against the Pittsburgh Penguins (Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images)

Ben Jones has really made an impact in the past month or so with both his speed and skills. Although he’s been mostly on the fourth line, he’s helped bring life to that line and even some physicality despite not being the biggest guy out there. He also drives to the net more than most, and although it hasn’t gotten him results, he’s gotten very close.

Hunt has also been noticed on the defensive side of things, along with Jiříček. There have been some bumps along the way, but they’re finally fitting in and making things happen. Pitlick has made an impression due to his physical presence, and he can handle the puck, but he needs to be careful with his hits, as he was ejected from a game already this season. It’ll be interesting to see if Öhgren and Haight can start to make impressions when they’re in the lineup like their teammates.

Wild’s Overall Game Better

As stated before, the Wild have found ways to win despite having to face a number of injuries. Most teams would start to fall apart, but the Wild have gone the opposite direction and started to play very well. They’ve allowed fewer goals, they’ve played tighter defensively, and their offense is finding ways to score goals.

A few players have been more impactful, but overall, it’s been the entire team finding ways to be better. When a whole team makes the effort, it shows, and it gets results. The Wild have been a minimally penalized team, and with the exception of a couple of games, they’ve stuck to that, and it’s helped them win.

Finally, it has to be mentioned that the goaltending has been outstanding from both Filip Gustavsson and Jesper Wallstedt. Originally, it was Wallstedt who was finding his stride, but then Gustavsson upped his as well. After seeing how they started in October, it’s crazy to see how well they are doing now, especially with the injuries.

Hopefully, the Wild will continue on this path and find ways to continue to get better. Although they are winning games, there are still issues they need to make sure to fix if they want to keep this win streak alive. If they can fix those problems, their game will get even better, and they’ll be able to get more wins as the season gets tougher.