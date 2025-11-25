Are the Maple Leafs Falling Apart or Finally Being Exposed?

Every now and then, the comments section tells a story you didn’t quite see when you were writing the piece. Sunday’s post titled, “Maple Leafs May Have Been Playing Hurt Before Anyone Knew It,” was based on analysis shared with me by Stan Smith.

A handful of readers didn’t just respond to the ideas—they wrestled with them. Long-time readers of my posts know that you often read ideas that originate with Stan. For those who don’t know my history with Stan, he’s a long-time Toronto Maple Leafs fan who was a reader, like you. His ability to analyze the game is unique, and we began working together several years ago. As one reader noted, “I always respect Stan’s analysis on the game, so his hypothesis is certainly interesting.”

You could almost hear our readers joining us in trying to make sense of a season that hasn’t felt right since the puck dropped in October. Even in the few responses to our work, it became clearer. Fans aren’t buying simple explanations anymore. There’s a deeper unease running through the team, and people can feel it. So, what sense are fans making of what’s happening?

Part One: The Injury Hypothesis—Only a Partial Story

Stan floated the idea that injuries—some hidden, some nagging—might be part of the Maple Leafs’ struggles. Readers didn’t dismiss it. In fact, several agreed (but not entirely). The logic made sense: a team doesn’t fall off a cliff without something going on beneath the surface. But right away, they pushed back on the notion that injuries alone could explain a season that’s been sideways almost from day one.

Anthony Stolarz’s injury has set the Toronto Maple Leafs back.

(Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

One reader pointed out something we all felt but maybe didn’t say loudly enough. This Maple Leafs roster has not found its rhythm. The chemistry that carried them through long stretches last season has evaporated. The right-wing carousel on the top line has never stopped spinning.

Max Domi, who looked like a natural fit beside Auston Matthews back in my summer conversation, hasn’t found much traction anywhere. Other experiments with Matias Maccelli, moving William Nylander all over the place, and American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies call-ups have come and gone without solving the puzzle.

Add in the goaltending, which has lurched from injuries to long absences to calling out teammates, and the position has been downright unstable and sometimes outright chaotic. Given all this, what you get is a roster that’s been trying to build a season on loose gravel. Sure, injuries might be part of the story, but as one reader put it, “I’m just not sure it’s the entire answer.” In my reading, that’s the tone of the Maple Leafs’ fanbase right now: searching, not accusing. They know something’s off. They’re just trying to pinpoint it.

Part Two: The Matthews Question Is Looming

If the comments had a heartbeat, it thumped hardest around Matthews. Most fans aren’t angry—they’re confused. And, concerned. More than one reader noted that he hasn’t looked like the same player since his peak Rocket Richard form. Not slower, necessarily—but less instinctive. The burst comes and goes. The timing feels half a beat behind. Even his presence on the ice feels muted, like someone playing through fog.

Auston Matthews’ injury has hampered the Toronto Maple Leafs’ success.

(Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

No one pretended to know what was going on with him, and nobody needed to. What matters is that fans are noticing a pattern in his play, and they’re trying to make sense of it without crossing into conspiracy theories. Matthews keeps his health to himself more than most. I started noticing it a long time ago, when he contracted COVID-19—and a reporter revealed it before he did.

Not sharing his injuries is his right. While Matthews never uses injuries as a copout, it creates space for questions the team hasn’t answered.

Part Three: What the Summer Didn’t Fix for the Maple Leafs

Another reader raised an uncomfortable truth: the Maple Leafs didn’t fix much last summer. The right side of the forward lines wasn’t addressed in any lasting way. The supporting cast hasn’t driven play or added much identity. And the goaltending—already a concern—took another step toward uncertainty with Joseph Woll away and Anthony Stolarz injured.

St. Louis Blues’ Jordan Kyrou celebrates with Brayden Schenn, Dylan Holloway, Ryan Suter, and Colton Parayko after scoring against Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll (Jeff Curry-Imagn Images)

A team that needed stability got more variables. A team that needed defined roles ended up with tryouts. You can feel the fatigue in readers’ voices when they mention how many players cycled through Matthews’ wing. That’s not just a lineup issue—that’s a philosophy issue, and it has rippled into the second line, the penalty kill, and even-strength scoring.

Part Four: The Berube Misread

The final thread readers tugged on was the supposed disconnect I noted between head coach Craig Berube and the players. Only now, after listening to fans, am I not convinced the disconnect is real. What if Berube isn’t clashing with the room at all? What if he has a roster full of players who are banged up, out of sync, or not built to run his system at full speed?

Sometimes what looks like tension is really just frustration—everyone trying to do the right thing but missing by inches. The team is simply slow—and that’s one problem you can’t coach around. As I noted in a previous post, it’s hard to leverage your size and physicality when you can’t catch up to the play.

The Bottom Line: Are the Maple Leafs a Team Searching for Itself

If you step back and read The Hockey Writers‘ readers’ comments as a single conversation, you hear something familiar: a fanbase trying to diagnose a team still looking for its own pulse. Maybe it’s injuries. Maybe it’s roster balance. Maybe it’s the weight of high expectations and low scoring. But whatever it is, this season has felt like watching a good team wander through fog, hoping the path clears before the standings start to close in on them.

For once, the fans aren’t shouting. They’re thinking. They’re puzzled. And that puzzling might be the clearest sign yet that something deeper is going on in Toronto.