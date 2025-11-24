NHL Morning Recap – November 24, 2025 

Welcome to another edition of the NHL Morning Recap.

Today, we will be looking the six NHL games that were played on Nov. 23, 2025. Which includes Tage Thompson and the Buffalo Sabres facing off against Sebastian Aho and the Carolina Hurricanes. As well as the San Jose Sharks taking on the Boston Bruins in the late game.

All that and more in the Morning Recap.

HURRICANES 1 at SABRES 4

Carolina Hurricanes Goal Summary:

P1 14:36 – Shayne Gostisbehere (2) Unassisted

Buffalo Sabres Goal Summary:

P1 5:51 – Alex Tuch (8) from Ryan McLeod (7), Josh Doan (8)

P2 3:55 – Jack Quinn (5) from McLeod (8), Jason Zucker (6)

P2 18:36 – Beck Malenstyn (2) from Tyson Kozak (2), Peyton Krebs (6)

P3 19:38 – Tage Thompson (12) from Zach Benson (9) – Empty Net

WILD 3 at JETS 0

Minnesota Wild Goal Summary:

P2 8:23 – Danila Yurov (3) from Yakov Trenin (4)

P2 18:12 – Brock Faber (5) from Marcus Johansson (11)

P3 6:29 – Kirill Kaprizov (13) from Jake Middleton (4), Mats Zuccarello (7)

KRAKEN 0 at ISLANDERS 1 – SO

Seattle Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord defends the net as defenseman Adam Larsson and New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas battle for control of the puck (Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images)

Shootout Summary:

Round 1: Freddy Gaudreau – Goal

Round 1: Mathew Barzal – No Goal

Round 2: Jordan Eberle – No Goal

Round 2: Simon Holmstrom – No Goal

Round 3: Eeli Tolvanen – No Goal

Round 3: Bo Horvat – Goal

Round 4: Chandler Stephenson – No Goal

Round 4: Kyle Palmieri – Shootout Winner

AVALANCHE 1 at BLACKHAWKS 0

Avalanche Shut Out Blackhawks 1-0 in Sunday Night Matchup

Colorado Avalanche Goal Summary:

P2 18:21 – Cale Makar (9) from Tristen Nielsen (1)

BRUINS 1 at SHARKS 3

Boston Bruins Goal Summary:

P3 10:02 – Morgan Geekie (17) from David Pastrnak (18), Henri Jokiharju (5)

San Jose Sharks Goal Summary:

P1 15:53 – Shakir Mukhamadullin (1) from Mario Ferraro (5), Barclay Goodrow (2)

P2 11:45 – Macklin Celebrini (14) from Dmitry Orlov (13), Tyler Toffoli (7)

P3 18:53 – Collin Graf (3) from William Eklund (9), Macklin Celebrini (20)

FLAMES 5 at CANUCKS 2

Flames Push Winning Streak to 3 Games With 5-2 Victory Over Canucks

Calgary Flames Goal Summary:

P1 7:33 – Morgan Frost (5) from Rasmus Andersson (9), Matt Coronato (6)

P1 8:08 – Connor Zary (2) from Mikael Backlund (8), Blake Coleman (2)

P2 10:37 – Kevin Bahl (3) from Nazem Kadri (13), Rasmus Andersson (10)

P2 16:31 – Yegor Sharangovich (3) from Rasmus Andersson (11), Nazem Kadri (14)

P3 7:59 – Blake Coleman (8) from Mikael Backlund (9)

Vancouver Canucks Goal Summary:

P1 1:05 – Filip Hronek (2) from Jake DeBrusk (4)

P3 8:16 – Quinn Hughes (2) from Kevin Lankinen (1)