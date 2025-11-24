Flames Push Winning Streak to 3 Games With 5-2 Victory Over Canucks

The Calgary Flames (8-13-3) trailed early, but scored five straight to take down the Vancouver Canucks (9-12-2) 5-2 on Sunday night at Rogers Arena. It was their third-straight victory, putting them on their first three-game winning streak of the season. The Canucks, meanwhile, fell for the third time, dropping both on their brief two-game homestand.

Morgan Frost, Connor Zary, Kevin Bahl, Yegor Sharangovich, and Blake Coleman scored for the Flames. Dustin Wolf made 28 saves.

Filip Hronek and Quinn Hughes scored for the Canucks. Kevin Lankinen made 16 saves.

Game Recap

The Canucks got the festivities going early with Hronek going coast-to-coast and delaying before snapping it by Wolf for his second of the season. The Flames responded a little over six minutes later as Frost tipped a Rasmus Andersson pass by Lankinen for his fifth. Thirty-seven seconds after that, Zary gave the Flames the lead with his first goal since opening night against the Edmonton Oilers. He was the beneficiary of a lucky bounce as the puck went off Aatu Raty and Lankinen before lying loose in the crease for Zary to pounce on for his second of the season.

Calgary Flames center Connor Zary celebrates scoring with left wing Blake Coleman and center Mikael Backlund against the Calgary Flames (Simon Fearn-Imagn Images)

The Flames extended their lead to 3-1 at 10:37 of the second period, thanks to another fortuitous bounce. Bahl threw the puck at the net, but it went off Canucks rookie Tom Willander’s skate as he fought for position with Joel Farabee.

The Flames then pushed their advantage to three at 16:31 when Sharangovich used some deft hand-eye coordination to smack a puck out of the air and past Lankinen after he failed to catch an Andersson one-timer cleanly.

The two teams traded goals in the third period. Coleman increased the Flames’ lead to 5-1 with a shorthanded goal before Hughes answered on the same power play when he made a solo dash up the ice and backhanded it past Wolf after he made the initial save. The Canucks tried to make a comeback with the net empty, but they couldn’t get anything to go, and the Flames took the victory, 5-2.

The Canucks outshot the Flames 30-21 and went 1-for-4 on the power play. The Flames went 0-for-4 with the man advantage.

Up Next

Both teams are off until Wednesday. The Canucks will take on the Anaheim Ducks in California, while the Flames will head down to Florida to face the Tampa Bay Lightning.