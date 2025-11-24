Palmieri the Shootout Hero as Islanders Defeat Kraken 1-0

On Sunday, Nov. 23, the New York Islanders hosted the Seattle Kraken for their first matchup of the season. This game was highly defensive, as neither team scored in regulation. Although the game went into overtime, five minutes of 3-on-3 was not enough to decide the winner and the two teams headed to a shootout. The Islanders ultimately took the 1-0 win over the Kraken.

Game Recap

The Islanders had control of the puck the majority of the game. In the first period, they outshot the Kraken 11-4. In the second period, they continued to outshoot the Kraken, this time nine shots to Seattle’s six.

In the third period, the Kraken woke up a bit more, taking eight shots. However, the Islanders continued to overpower Seattle with 11 shots in the third once more. As it was a relatively defensive 60 minutes, neither team scored. It was now time for 3-on-3 hockey.

Once again, the Islanders overpowered Seattle with three chances to the Kraken’s one shot. With an overall 34 shots to 19, this game was headed to a shootout.

Frederick Gaudreau was up first for the Kraken and his shot went past David Rittich. Mathew Barzal was up next and his shot was saved by Joey Daccord.

Jordan Eberle and Simon Holmstrom were up next for the Kraken and the Islanders, respectively. Both shots were saved, so Seattle was up by one.

Eeli Tolvanen went in the third round for the Kraken and his shot was stopped. It was all up to Bo Horvat. He made his shot and kept the Islanders alive for another round.

New York Islanders center Kyle Palmieri celebrates after scoring the game winning shootout goal in overtime against the Seattle Kraken (Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images)

In the fourth round, Chandler Stephenson went for the Kraken and was denied by Rittich. Kyle Palmieri went next for the Islanders and with his shot, won this very low scoring game for the Islanders.

Next Up

Both teams will be back in action on Wednesday, Nov. 26. The Islanders will host the Boston Bruins, while the Kraken will head back home and host the Dallas Stars.

The season series between these two teams will end on Jan. 21, when the Kraken host the Islanders at Climate Pledge Arena.