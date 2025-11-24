Avalanche Shut Out Blackhawks 1-0 in Sunday Night Matchup

The Chicago Blackhawks and the Colorado Avalanche faced off for the first of three division matchups on Sunday, Nov. 23 at the United Center. While the Avalanche came into this contest as the best team in the league and riding eight straight wins, the Blackhawks were coming off of two straight losses, the last of which was an ugly 9-3 thrashing at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres.

This was the second of back-to-back games for the Avalanche, as they shut out the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday, Nov. 22. Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog was also celebrating his 33rd birthday.

Once it was all said and done, the Avalanche shut out the Blackhawks and went home with a 1-0 victory.

Game Recap

The Blackhawks came out strong in the first period. But despite a 12-2 advantage in shots and 22-11 advantage in shot attempts, the game remained scoreless after 20 minutes. Avalanche netminder Scott Wedgewood stood tall, stopping five high-danger chances.

The Avalanche completely flipped the script in the second frame, outshooting the Blackhawks by a whopping 19-1 and out-attempting them 32-7. Blackhawks’ goaltender Spencer Knight did an admirable job, but Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar finally broke through with a goal to make it 1-0 for the Avs.

You ALL need to hear the call on this one 😂 pic.twitter.com/XLMSbXBbJl — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) November 24, 2025

Rookie Tristen Nielsen earned the apple, his first NHL point in his fourth NHL game.

The Blackhawks made a push in the third period, but the Avalanche still seemed to stifle them at every turn. Chicago pulled their goaltender with 2:32 minutes left in the game. They had a few good chances to tie the game, but just couldn’t get that equalizer. Wedgewood earned his first shut out of the season. He stopped 22-of-22 shots in the contest.

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Scott Wedgewood earned his first shut out of the season against the Chicago Blackhawks. (Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images)

To his credit, Blackhawk’s netminder Knight stopped 25-of-26 shots for a .962 save percentage. The Blackhawks fell to 10-8-4, while the Avalanche improved to 16-1-5.

What’s Next

The Blackhawks will have two days off before hosting another division rival, the Minnesota Wild, on Wednesday, Nov. 26, the night before American Thanksgiving. The Avalanche will also host the San Jose Sharks on that same night.