Projected Lineups for Flyers vs Islanders – 11/28/25

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the New York Islanders at the UBS Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLYERS (12-7-3) at ISLANDERS (13-9-2)

4 p.m. ET (MSGSN, NBCSP)

Flyers projected lineup

Matvei Michkov — Sean Couturier — Bobby Brink

Trevor Zegras — Christian Dvorak — Owen Tippett

Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Travis Konecny

Nikita Grebenkin — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae — Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler — Noah Juulsen

Samuel Ersson

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Egor Zamula

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate.

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Mathew Barzal — Jonathan Drouin

Emil Heineman — Bo Horvat — Kyle Palmieri

Simon Holmstrom — Calum Ritchie — Maxim Shabanov

Anthony Duclair — Casey Cizikas — Maxim Tsyplakov

Matthew Schaefer — Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech — Tony DeAngelo

Adam Boqvist — Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Kyle MacLean, Travis Mitchell

Injured: Alexander Romanov (upper body), Jean-Gabriel Pageau (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)

