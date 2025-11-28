Projected Lineups for Flyers vs Islanders – 11/28/25

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the New York Islanders at the UBS Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLYERS (12-7-3) at ISLANDERS (13-9-2)
4 p.m. ET (MSGSN, NBCSP)
Flyers projected lineup
Matvei Michkov — Sean Couturier — Bobby Brink
Trevor Zegras — Christian Dvorak — Owen Tippett
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Travis Konecny
Nikita Grebenkin — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae — Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler — Noah Juulsen
Samuel Ersson
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Egor Zamula
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate.
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee — Mathew Barzal — Jonathan Drouin
Emil Heineman — Bo Horvat — Kyle Palmieri
Simon Holmstrom — Calum Ritchie — Maxim Shabanov
Anthony Duclair — Casey Cizikas — Maxim Tsyplakov
Matthew Schaefer — Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech — Tony DeAngelo
Adam Boqvist — Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Kyle MacLean, Travis Mitchell
Injured: Alexander Romanov (upper body), Jean-Gabriel Pageau (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)
