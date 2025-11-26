Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Islanders – 11/26/25

The Boston Bruins take on the New York Islanders at the UBS Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BRUINS (13-11-0) at ISLANDERS (13-8-2)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NESN, TVAS

Bruins projected lineup

Matej Blumel — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Marat Khusnutdinov — Elias Lindholm — Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Mark Kastelic

Alex Steeves — Sean Kuraly — Michael Eyssimont

Nikita Zadorov — Jonathan Aspirot

Hampus Lindholm — Henri Jokiharju

Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Michael Callahan, Jeffrey Viel, Riley Tufte

Injured: Charlie McAvoy (upper body), Jordan Harris (ankle surgery), Casey Mittelstadt (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Status report

The Bruins held an optional morning skate

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Mathew Barzal — Jonathan Drouin

Emil Heineman — Bo Horvat — Kyle Palmieri

Maxim Shabanov — Calum Ritchie — Simon Holmstrom

Maxim Tsyplakov — Casey Cizikas — Anthony Duclair

Matthew Schaefer — Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech — Tony DeAngelo

Adam Boqvist — Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Kyle MacLean, Travis Mitchell

Injured: Alexander Romanov (upper body), Jean-Gabriel Pageau (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Status report

Travis Mitchell, a defenseman, was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League. … Pageau, a forward who hasn’t played since the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 22, is expected to be back before Christmas, per general manager Mathieu Darche.

