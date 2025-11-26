Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Islanders – 11/26/25

The Boston Bruins take on the New York Islanders at the UBS Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BRUINS (13-11-0) at ISLANDERS (13-8-2)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NESN, TVAS
Bruins projected lineup
Matej Blumel — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Marat Khusnutdinov — Elias Lindholm — Morgan Geekie
Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Mark Kastelic
Alex Steeves — Sean Kuraly — Michael Eyssimont
Nikita Zadorov — Jonathan Aspirot
Hampus Lindholm — Henri Jokiharju
Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Michael Callahan, Jeffrey Viel, Riley Tufte
Injured: Charlie McAvoy (upper body), Jordan Harris (ankle surgery), Casey Mittelstadt (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Status report
The Bruins held an optional morning skate
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee — Mathew Barzal — Jonathan Drouin
Emil Heineman — Bo Horvat — Kyle Palmieri
Maxim Shabanov — Calum Ritchie — Simon Holmstrom
Maxim Tsyplakov — Casey Cizikas — Anthony Duclair
Matthew Schaefer — Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech — Tony DeAngelo
Adam Boqvist — Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Kyle MacLean, Travis Mitchell
Injured: Alexander Romanov (upper body), Jean-Gabriel Pageau (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)
Status report
Travis Mitchell, a defenseman, was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League. … Pageau, a forward who hasn’t played since the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 22, is expected to be back before Christmas, per general manager Mathieu Darche.
