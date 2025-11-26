Devils Gameday Preview: Hosting the Blues with Dadonov Out of the Lineup

The New Jersey Devils will host the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday, Nov. 26. This is their second of two straight home games. They just beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Monday. After a not-so-great end to the road trip, the Devils needed this win.

This game marks the Blues’ last one in a string of five East Coast road games. They lost 3-2 to the New York Rangers on Monday. With only one win on this trip so far, the Blues should be focused heading into this contest.

Devils Storylines

Evgenii Dadonov returned to the Devils on Nov. 18 after being injured in their season opener. He played four games before getting injured again versus the Red Wings. He did not participate in yesterday’s practice and is still being evaluated; hopefully, this latest setback doesn’t keep him off the ice for too long.

With Dadonov’s injury, Juho Lammikko slots back in on the third line. Since Cody Glass returned to the lineup on Monday, Lammikko was a healthy scratch against the Red Wings. Now, he will get another chance. He has played ten games this season but has not recorded any points. Glass and Lammikko could work well together on the third line. Despite his own injury troubles, Glass has four goals in 11 games, including on Monday.

Cody Glass, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The player to watch in this game is Timo Meier. He has scored a goal in each of his last two games, including a goal and an assist against the Red Wings. In Jack Hughes’ absence, head coach Sheldon Keefe has been trying to find the proper players to fill in the top six. After moving Meier up to the first line with Jesper Bratt and Nico Hischier, that line is having great success.

Team Stats

New Jersey Devils

Season Record: 14-7-1

Top Scorers:

Jesper Bratt – 5 goals (G), 17 assists (A), 22 points (P) Jack Hughes – 10 G, 10 A, 20 P Nico Hischier – 7 G, 11 A, 18 P Dawson Mercer – 9 G, 8 A, 17 P Timo Meier – 7 G, 10 A, 17 P

Goalie Stats:

Jake Allen – 7-4-0, 2.46 goals-against average (GAA), .908 save percentage (SV%) Jacob Markstrom – 6-3-1, 3.75 GAA, .871 SV% Nico Daws – 1-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .968 SV%

St. Louis Blues

Season Record: 7-10-6

Top Scorers:

Jordan Kyrou – 6 G, 7 A, 13 P Justin Faulk – 6 G, 7 A, 13 P Robert Thomas – 3 G, 10 A, 13 P Pius Suter – 6 G, 5 A, 11 P Dylan Holloway – 6 G, 5 A, 11 P

Goalie Stats:

Jordan Binnington – 5-5-4, 3.13 GAA, .880 SV% Joel Hofer – 2-5-2, 3.82 GAA, .869 SV%

Projected Lineups

(Subject to change before puck drop)

As per The Hockey Writers’ projected lineup article.

New Jersey Devils

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat — Dawson Mercer — Arseni Gritsyuk

Juho Lammikko — Cody Glass — Connor Brown

Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Stefan Noesen

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes — Simon Nemec

Brenden Dillon — Colton White

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Jack Hughes, Evgenii Dadonov, Johnathan Kovacevic, Zack MacEwen, Brett Pesce, Marc McLaughlin

St. Louis Blues

Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Jimmy Snuggerud

Brayden Schenn — Dalibor Dvorsky — Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway — Pius Suter — Jordan Kyrou

Alexey Toropchenko — Oskar Sundqvist — Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker — Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler — Logan Mailloux

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Nick Bjugstad, Matthew Kessel, Mathieu Joseph

Injured: Torey Krug, Zach Dean

Next Up for the Devils

The Devils will hit the road for one game, taking on the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, Nov. 28. They will then return home to host the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.