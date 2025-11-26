Devils Gameday Preview: Hosting the Blues with Dadonov Out of the Lineup

The New Jersey Devils will host the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday, Nov. 26. This is their second of two straight home games. They just beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Monday. After a not-so-great end to the road trip, the Devils needed this win.
This game marks the Blues’ last one in a string of five East Coast road games. They lost 3-2 to the New York Rangers on Monday. With only one win on this trip so far, the Blues should be focused heading into this contest.
Devils Storylines
Evgenii Dadonov returned to the Devils on Nov. 18 after being injured in their season opener. He played four games before getting injured again versus the Red Wings. He did not participate in yesterday’s practice and is still being evaluated; hopefully, this latest setback doesn’t keep him off the ice for too long.
With Dadonov’s injury, Juho Lammikko slots back in on the third line. Since Cody Glass returned to the lineup on Monday, Lammikko was a healthy scratch against the Red Wings. Now, he will get another chance. He has played ten games this season but has not recorded any points. Glass and Lammikko could work well together on the third line. Despite his own injury troubles, Glass has four goals in 11 games, including on Monday.
The player to watch in this game is Timo Meier. He has scored a goal in each of his last two games, including a goal and an assist against the Red Wings. In Jack Hughes’ absence, head coach Sheldon Keefe has been trying to find the proper players to fill in the top six. After moving Meier up to the first line with Jesper Bratt and Nico Hischier, that line is having great success.
Team Stats
New Jersey Devils
Season Record: 14-7-1
Top Scorers:
- Jesper Bratt – 5 goals (G), 17 assists (A), 22 points (P)
- Jack Hughes – 10 G, 10 A, 20 P
- Nico Hischier – 7 G, 11 A, 18 P
- Dawson Mercer – 9 G, 8 A, 17 P
- Timo Meier – 7 G, 10 A, 17 P
Goalie Stats:
- Jake Allen – 7-4-0, 2.46 goals-against average (GAA), .908 save percentage (SV%)
- Jacob Markstrom – 6-3-1, 3.75 GAA, .871 SV%
- Nico Daws – 1-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .968 SV%
St. Louis Blues
Season Record: 7-10-6
Top Scorers:
- Jordan Kyrou – 6 G, 7 A, 13 P
- Justin Faulk – 6 G, 7 A, 13 P
- Robert Thomas – 3 G, 10 A, 13 P
- Pius Suter – 6 G, 5 A, 11 P
- Dylan Holloway – 6 G, 5 A, 11 P
Goalie Stats:
- Jordan Binnington – 5-5-4, 3.13 GAA, .880 SV%
- Joel Hofer – 2-5-2, 3.82 GAA, .869 SV%
Projected Lineups
(Subject to change before puck drop)
As per The Hockey Writers’ projected lineup article.
New Jersey Devils
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt
Ondrej Palat — Dawson Mercer — Arseni Gritsyuk
Juho Lammikko — Cody Glass — Connor Brown
Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Stefan Noesen
Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes — Simon Nemec
Brenden Dillon — Colton White
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski
Injured: Jack Hughes, Evgenii Dadonov, Johnathan Kovacevic, Zack MacEwen, Brett Pesce, Marc McLaughlin
St. Louis Blues
Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Jimmy Snuggerud
Brayden Schenn — Dalibor Dvorsky — Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway — Pius Suter — Jordan Kyrou
Alexey Toropchenko — Oskar Sundqvist — Nathan Walker
Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker — Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler — Logan Mailloux
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Nick Bjugstad, Matthew Kessel, Mathieu Joseph
Injured: Torey Krug, Zach Dean
Next Up for the Devils
The Devils will hit the road for one game, taking on the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, Nov. 28. They will then return home to host the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.