Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Hurricanes – 11/26/25

The New York Rangers take on the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RANGERS (11-11-2) at HURRICANES (14-6-2)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG 2
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Jonny Brodzinski
Will Cuylle — Mika Zibanejad – Alexis Lafreniere
Conor Sheary — Noah Laba — Brett Berard
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Taylor Raddysh
Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox
Carson Soucy — Braden Schneider
Urho Vaakanainen — Matthew Robertson
Igor Shesterkin
Dylan Garand
Scratched: Juuso Parssinen
Injured: Jonathan Quick (lower body), J.T. Miller (upper body), Will Borgen (upper body), Matt Rempe (upper body)
Status report
The Rangers held an optional morning skate Wednesday. … Miller, a forward, and Borgen, a defenseman, each will be a game-time decision; Miller has missed two games and Borgen has missed three.
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Nikolaj Ehlers — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake
William Carrier — Mark Jankowski — Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall — Justin Robidas — Eric Robinson
K’Andre Miller — Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere — Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin — Joel Nystrom
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Scratched: Mike Reilly
Injured: Jordan Staal (illness), Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (lower body), Pyotr Kochetkov (undisclosed), Charles-Alexis Legault (hand)
Status report
Staal, a center, is “very doubtful,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. … Robidas is expected to make his NHL debut after being recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.
