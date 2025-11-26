Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Hurricanes – 11/26/25

The New York Rangers take on the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RANGERS (11-11-2) at HURRICANES (14-6-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG 2

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Jonny Brodzinski

Will Cuylle — Mika Zibanejad – Alexis Lafreniere

Conor Sheary — Noah Laba — Brett Berard

Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Taylor Raddysh

Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox

Carson Soucy — Braden Schneider

Urho Vaakanainen — Matthew Robertson

Igor Shesterkin

Dylan Garand

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen

Injured: Jonathan Quick (lower body), J.T. Miller (upper body), Will Borgen (upper body), Matt Rempe (upper body)

Status report

The Rangers held an optional morning skate Wednesday. … Miller, a forward, and Borgen, a defenseman, each will be a game-time decision; Miller has missed two games and Borgen has missed three.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Nikolaj Ehlers — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake

William Carrier — Mark Jankowski — Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall — Justin Robidas — Eric Robinson

K’Andre Miller — Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere — Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin — Joel Nystrom

Frederik Andersen

Brandon Bussi

Scratched: Mike Reilly

Injured: Jordan Staal (illness), Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (lower body), Pyotr Kochetkov (undisclosed), Charles-Alexis Legault (hand)

Status report

Staal, a center, is “very doubtful,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. … Robidas is expected to make his NHL debut after being recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.

