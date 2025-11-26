Projected Lineups for Jets vs Capitals – 11/26/25

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Washington Capitals at the Capital One Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

JETS (12-9-0) at CAPITALS (12-9-2)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, SNW

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Morgan Barron — Jonathan Toews — Gustav Nyquist

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Alex Iafallo

Tanner Pearson — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Elias Salomonsson

Logan Stanley — Colin Miller

Eric Comrie

Thomas Milic

Scratched: Cole Koepke, Luke Schenn

Injured: Haydn Fleury (concussion), Connor Hellebuyck (knee), Neal Pionk (lower body)

Status report

Pionk, a defenseman, is day-to-day after leaving in the second period of a 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. … Salomonsson was recalled from the Manitoba Moose of the Americn Hockey League and will make his NHL debut.

Capitals projected lineup

Anthony Beauvillier — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin

Aliaksei Protas — Justin Sourdif — Tom Wilson

Brandon Duhaime — Connor McMichael — Ryan Leonard

Sonny Milano — Hendrix Lapierre — Ethen Frank

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin — Dylan McIlrath

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Trevor van Riemsdyk

Injured: Nic Dowd (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Status report

Dowd, a forward who has missed the past four games, will be a game-time decision.

