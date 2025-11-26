Projected Lineups for Jets vs Capitals – 11/26/25

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Washington Capitals at the Capital One Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
JETS (12-9-0) at CAPITALS (12-9-2)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, SNW
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Morgan Barron — Jonathan Toews — Gustav Nyquist
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Alex Iafallo
Tanner Pearson — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Elias Salomonsson
Logan Stanley — Colin Miller
Eric Comrie
Thomas Milic
Scratched: Cole Koepke, Luke Schenn
Injured: Haydn Fleury (concussion), Connor Hellebuyck (knee), Neal Pionk (lower body)
Status report
Pionk, a defenseman, is day-to-day after leaving in the second period of a 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. … Salomonsson was recalled from the Manitoba Moose of the Americn Hockey League and will make his NHL debut.
Latest for THW:
- Jets’ Prospect Salomonsson to Make NHL Debut
- Jets’ Pionk Day to Day With Lower-Body Injury
- 6 Potential Landing Spots for Jets’ Brad Lambert
Capitals projected lineup
Anthony Beauvillier — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin
Aliaksei Protas — Justin Sourdif — Tom Wilson
Brandon Duhaime — Connor McMichael — Ryan Leonard
Sonny Milano — Hendrix Lapierre — Ethen Frank
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin — Dylan McIlrath
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Trevor van Riemsdyk
Injured: Nic Dowd (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Status report
Dowd, a forward who has missed the past four games, will be a game-time decision.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Things the Capitals Should Be Thankful For
- NHL Morning Recap – November 25, 2025
- Capitals Defensemen Critical in 5-1 Win Over Blue Jackets