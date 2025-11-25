6 Potential Landing Spots for Jets’ Brad Lambert

Brad Lambert has been one of the Winnipeg Jets’ most compelling prospects since they drafted him in 2022. His speed, shiftiness, and ability to dictate play through the neutral zone give him genuine top-six potential — the type of rare forward talent organizations typically refuse to part with unless they’re blown away. But Elliotte Friedman added intrigue during a recent edition of 32 Thoughts, hinting that the Jets may be more open to a move than previously believed. As he put it, “If Lambert is gonna go, the Jets will be patient, but they will say we want something Lambert-like in return; something the Jets feel is either equal to him or maybe they can use towards something else.”

It was a subtle remark, but meaningful. Winnipeg has given Lambert permission to speak to other teams about a potential trade. When the Jets ultimately decide to move him, the return will need to be substantial — a similarly valued prospect, an NHL-ready young defenceman, or a piece that can be parlayed into a larger move. Several teams around the league stand out as logical partners.

Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens are among the most logical trade partners because of their deep prospect pool and their organizational need for more pure scoring on the wings. Lambert fits the Habs’ long-term structure beautifully — a dynamic centre that also plays on the wing who could eventually play behind Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovský while adding speed to their transition game. Montreal also possesses the types of prospects that Winnipeg would view as legitimate equivalents.

Owen Beck, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Someone like Owen Beck, a smart two-way centre with NHL projection, matches both the value and the positional needs the Jets have been trying to address. Joshua Roy is another name who may interest Winnipeg, given his scoring instincts and NHL readiness. While David Reinbacher would be the Jets’ dream target, the Canadiens are unlikely to consider moving him. Still, a prospect-for-prospect swap between these organizations checks many boxes and feels entirely realistic if talks intensify.

Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks have quietly been a team to watch in any Lambert discussion. They have always gravitated toward skilled, attacking forwards, and they have a glaring issue down the middle. If they pursued Lambert seriously, it would likely be part of a larger trade, with Winnipeg potentially targeting a young defenceman in return.

Vancouver’s pipeline includes names such as Kirill Kudryavtsev and Tom Willander — young blueliners with strong mobility and high hockey IQ, exactly the profile the Jets have been missing on the back end. A one-for-one swap feels unlikely unless it’s for Braeden Cootes, who plays a similar role, but Lambert could easily become a central piece in a more complex hockey trade between the teams.

Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres may be the cleanest fit of all. They have a surplus of young defencemen, several of whom are nearing NHL readiness, and they still need finishing talent to complement their young core. Lambert would immediately become one of the Sabres’ most skilled centres/wingers and could slot in as a long-term piece beside players like Jack Quinn, Zach Benson, and Ryan McLeod.

In return, Winnipeg could target someone like Radim Mrtka, a calm, smooth-skating defenceman with NHL projection, or even a forward prospect such as Konsta Helenius or Noah Östlund. The Sabres are one of the few teams able to meet Winnipeg’s price without compromising their current NHL roster, which makes them a particularly intriguing match.

Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild represent a classic “change of scenery” trade scenario. They remain caught between trying to stay competitive and needing an injection of young scoring talent. Lambert provides exactly the type of upside they’ve been lacking. Meanwhile, the Jets could target a player like Danila Yurov, who has significant offensive ability and also plays down the middle or on the wing, or Riley Heidt, a fast and versatile centre who could help Winnipeg strengthen its depth down the middle.

Danila Yurov, Minnesota Wild (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Even defenceman David Jiricek could be part of the conversation, as the Jets continue to look for young blueliners who can grow into meaningful NHL roles. A deal between these teams would likely be multi-layered, but the fit is clear on both sides.

New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils are loaded with centres and puck-dominant forwards, but are still searching for pure attacking wingers who can play off their elite playmakers. Lambert fits that need perfectly and would thrive playing on the wing with Jack Hughes or Nico Hischier. In return, Winnipeg could ask for Seamus Casey, one of the NHL’s most dynamic up-and-coming right-shot defence prospects, or Anton Silayev, a 10th overall pick left shot defensive defenceman who logs a lot of minutes as a 19-year-old in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). New Jersey has both the need for Lambert and the assets to make the Jets pay attention, making them one of the more underrated but realistic destinations.

San Jose Sharks

The San Jose Sharks are the outside-the-box candidate, but not an impossible one. They are deep into a rebuild and are aggressively stockpiling young, high-upside talent. Lambert fits that direction, and the Sharks have the kind of future-oriented assets that could appeal to Winnipeg if their priority is long-term flexibility. A future first-round pick, or prospects like Filip Bystedt or Quentin Musty, could form the backbone of a deal. This type of trade would only materialize if the Jets decided they preferred draft capital and distant value rather than a direct prospect-for-prospect swap.

Jets’ Stance: A Premium or Nothing

Despite the speculation, one thing is clear: Winnipeg won’t move Lambert without a premium return. His development in the last few years in the American Hockey League (AHL) has been trending upward, and he remains one of the Jets’ most promising offensive prospects. That’s why the team’s position remains firm — no rentals, no depth pieces, and no lateral moves unless the value is undeniably equal or greater. Lambert is the kind of player who can become a long-term top-six weapon, and the Jets know it. When they decide to trade him, it will be because the deal either fills a critical organizational need or helps facilitate a bigger move down the line.

Closing Remarks

Among all the potential suitors, the Canadiens and Sabres remain the most logical fits based on their assets and organizational needs. Both clubs have the prospect depth to pursue a deal without weakening their long-term structure, and each has players Winnipeg would genuinely view as fair value in a Lambert trade. That said, the Jets aren’t under any pressure to make a move. Granting Lambert permission to speak with other teams doesn’t mean they’ll jump at the first offer. As Friedman suggested, discussions are ongoing, and Lambert’s name will continue surfacing in trade talks until Winnipeg decides the right offer is too good to pass up.